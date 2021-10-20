Quency Wiggins did not put on the All-American Bowl jersey for the first time in front of cameras and the student body. But the Madison Prep defensive lineman was still pleased to achieve one significant goal.
“Getting to play in one of the two big all-star games was something I really wanted,” Wiggins said. “So, this definitely means a lot. We’ve only had two or three guys achieve this for our school.
“Going up against some of the best offensive lineman in the country will be a big test for me. It will be like a transition toward college.”
The All-American Bowl is set for noon on Jan. 8 in San Antonio. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wiggins was originally scheduled to receive his jersey at school on Tuesday. Plans to move the ceremony Wednesday hit a snag, so Wiggins donned the jersey at home Tuesday night and took photos for All-American Bowl organizers.
Madison Prep will honor Wiggins and his basketball teammate, recent Seton Hall commitment Percy Daniels, during a function at the school in the near future.
Wiggins, a four-star prospect and the No. 7 prospect in Louisiana’s 2022 class, according to 247sports, was the first of two senior stars to receive his all-star invite.
Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss is scheduled to receive his Under Armour All America Game jersey during a ceremony set for 9 a.m. Thursday at his school. The Under Armour Game is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in Orlando.
Moss, also is a four-star prospect and is Louisiana’s No. 5 player in the recruiting class of 2022, according to 247sports.
Neither player is committed to a college at this time, though Moss did commit to Alabama over the summer, but later decommitted. Wiggins said he is in the process of narrowing down a list of finalists that he will announce soon.
“My plan to get it done and sign early (in December),” Wiggins said. “There is a lot to consider.”