DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs were efficient on both sides of ball in a 33-14 victory over Central Catholic of Morgan City on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs moved to 4-0 under first-year coach Benny Saia.
“Big win for us against a really good team; we have played four games and won them all, super proud of my team” Saia said.
Ascension Catholic's defense set the tone. Sam Mire intercepted a Ryan Miller pass inside the Bulldogs' 15-yard line and returned it to midfield. The Bulldogs went right to work with All-State running back Jai Williams scoring on a 7-yard touchdown. Matthew LaFleur nailed the PAT and the Bulldogs led 7-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldog defense was tough on the Eagles spread offense all night, forcing several punts. Linebacker Dorian Barber and LaFleur had eight tackles each and Williams added seven.
“Our plan was to keep the ball away from their offense, but they executed; we didn’t tackle well enough, and they are a good team," said CCMS coach Tommy Minton.
ACHS extended the lead to 13-0 on a Williams 19-yard TD with 9:49 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles answered on their next drive, aided by two 15-yard penalties on ACHS. Running back Davidyione Bias scored on a 4-yard touchdown to make the score 13-7.
ACHS came right back after a 42-yard kick off return by Eric Simon, as quarterback Bryce Leonard connected with wideout Demontray Harry for a 50-yard touchdown and a 20-7 halftime lead.
ACHS started the second half in the “wildcat” with Williams at QB, and he scored on a 26-yard touchdown and 26-7 lead.
The Bulldogs intercepted Miller for the second time when Ryan Steib grabbed an errant pass and set up ACHS at its own 10-yard line. The Bulldogs offense went right back to work when Leonard hit tight end J’mond Tapp with a 77-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 33-7 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles added a touchdown on a 12-yard run by Kye Morgel for the final tally of 33-14.
Williams had 97 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Leonard finished with 139 yards passing and two touchdowns for Ascension Catholic.
“Jai Williams is a warrior, plays both ways for us like many of our guys do," Saia said. "Our QB, Bryce Leonard, continues to improve each game, great play by our defense again this week, really liked our play on both lines, total team victory."
ACHS moved to 4-0 and CCMC dropped to 1-3.