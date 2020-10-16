Looking to keep an early-season winning streak alive, the Scotlandville Hornets had their hands full in the first quarter of Friday’s 50-13 win over the Southern Lab Kittens, matching touchdown-for-touchdown through the first 12 minutes.
The Hornets (3-0) took sterling second-quarter performances from Chance Williams and Marlon Gunn Jr. and tallied a 23-point lead. The Hornets totaled nearly 300 yards rushing in the first half alone with four rushing touchdowns. Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian Teasset took advantage of a defense that had been burned on the ground by completing nine passes.
How it was won
It didn’t take long for the Southern Lab (1-2) to establish a rhythm on offense, but it didn’t take long for Scotlandville to establish theirs, either. On the first play from scrimmage, Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard found Carl Williams along the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown, a play that set the tone for the rest of the first half. Izzard attempted three more passes of more than 15 yards in the first quarter, including a 17-yard touchdown to Lutrell Pruitt.
Gunn found the end zone from 26-yards out in the first to tie things up at 13, but it wasn’t until the second quarter when a bad snap sailed over the head of Kittens punter Brandon Hutchinson and through the back of the end zone that the Hornets took their first lead of the game.
Williams sprinted down the sideline on a 47-yard touchdown just a few plays later to safely tuck the game away. Teasett added two passing two touchdowns late in the game, one to Donnell Matthews and one to Reggie King.
Players of the game
Gunn and Chance Wlliams tore through Southern Lab’s defense for more than 120 yards each, while Williams added two touchdowns to Gunn’s one. While Teasett looked perfectly capable of moving the Hornets offense through the air, Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard relied on Gunn and Williams to move the chains. Gunn finished with nine carries for 151 yards and a touchdown while Williams finished with eight carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
They said it
Ricard: “(The defensive line) has played pretty well this year. Obviously we have a long way to go, man. We have a big district week coming up against Walker, and I’m pretty sure they beat Broadmoor tonight. I’m hoping that we can clean some things up and really be able to challenge those guys. They’ve beat us the last two years, so it’s a big week for us.”
Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry: “We’ve been practicing all week, and you know our receivers have been struggling the first two weeks, so we were just trying to find some chemistry. We knew it was going to be a long stretch, us against a 5A school. We just wanted to get out of here healthy. Now we’re back in our weight class and I feel good.”
Notable
- Scotlandville boasted a pair of 100-yard rushers in the first half when Williams broke off an 11-yard gain around the left end with a little more than a minute to go in the second quarter. Williams and Gunn finished the half with 259 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
- After catching a 60-yard touchdown on the first play, Carl Williams caught one more pass for 8 yards. His 68 yards still led all Kittens receivers.
- Teasett finished with a three-touchdown night, after sneaking a rushing score in from the 1-yard line in the first quarter and throwing for two more in the third quarter.