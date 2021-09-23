When does what was considered an exception year become exceptional? Perhaps during Week 4 of the high school football season.
My tongue-in-cheek assessment about 2021 both personally and professionally is this — it is the fraternal twin of 2020. Not exactly the same, but with its own challenges.
Scheduling has been one of those challenges for high school football coaches. Storm devastation last fall prompted the LHSAA to extend its two-year classification period an extra year, making it an exception kind of year.
Though teams are locked into a district schedule, the same was not true for nondistrict contests. Some stuck with the team they played before, while others sought new challenges as they looked toward the next two-year plan. Throw in a hurricane, which has added more changes.
If you take a closer look at this Week 4 schedule, you will see some remarkable things. Two games that stand out right away are Warren Easton vs. Catholic at Memorial and Woodlawn at West Monroe.
Just last week Catholic traveled to West Monroe and Warren Easton played at Scotlandville. Should Easton and West Monroe be offered honorary membership in a local district?
Several Shreveport teams are making the trek south, including Northwood (at Central) and Green Oaks (at Zachary). Like third-ranked Easton, fifth-ranked Northwood has an LSWA statewide ranking in Class 4A.
Both will provide a notable competitive gauge for their respective Class 5A opponents. Green Oaks of Class 3A does not have a win yet, but does have a longtime LSU commitment who already belongs on an all-name list — wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.
Scotlandville travels to play the second-ranked Class 4A team, Karr, at Behrman Stadium. Two years ago, Karr lost to Catholic in Week 4, an offering an example of how schedules have shifted.
There are other things to note about this Week 4 schedule. Like the fact that it kicks off the District 7-4A season. Liberty is a first-year team that has gotten plenty of attention. The Patriots were unbeaten going into its Thursday 7-4A game with Broadmoor.
But more intriguing is another 7-4A opener — Istrouma at Plaquemine. Plaquemine has dominated the local 4A district over the last decade but is winless. Istrouma (1-1) has one of the state’s top recruits in RB Le’Veon Moss, but is transitioning in multiple new starters.
The Istrouma-Plaquemine winner figures to get an early boost in the 7-4A race ahead of a meeting with Liberty.
Meanwhile, in District 7-3A, fourth-ranked Madison Prep (3-0) heads to West Feliciana for its latest challenge.
There are things to hate in 2021. But Baton Rouge’s Week 4 football schedule is not one of them.