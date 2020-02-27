Midway through the fourth quarter, everyone in the Madison Prep gym knew the second-seeded Chargers had their LHSAA Class 3A quarterfinal game against No. 6 Westlake wrapped up.
Everyone except Westlake.
Trailing by 19 points with less than four minutes to play, Westlake outscored Madison Prep by 15 points over a 2:37 span to pull within four of the Chargers. Madison Prep made two of four free throws in the final 30 seconds to escape with a 58-52 win in a game it dominated for three-and-a-half quarters.
“It happened so fast you almost couldn’t prepare for it,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said of Westlake’s rally. “Everything didn’t go our way, but we finished and we’ll take it.”
Westlake’s Jada Gasaway, who led all scorers with 30 points, made four 3-pointers during the run. She was fouled on the last one, but missed the free throw as the Rams trailed 56-52 with 57 seconds left.
Westlake (20-9) got the offensive rebound, and had three more cracks at cutting into the MPA lead, but Gasaway missed two short jumpers and a 3-pointer. A turnover ended the possession with 32 seconds left, and Madison Prep made two of four free throws in the closing seconds to put the game away.
“I don’t really have a lot of comments,” Westlake coach Gloria Fontenot said after the Rams lost in the quarterfinals for the second time in four years. “We showed up in the last three minutes of the game. That’s it.”
With the win, Madison Prep (21-13) advances to the state championship tournament for the fifth consecutive year. The Chargers will play No. 2 Mansfield, which defeated Iota 54-37.
Sophomore Allasia Washington scored 19 points for Madison Prep, which also got 11 from Aynessia Bell and 10 from Adrianna Eackels.
“This motivates us,” Washington said. “We had to lock down (Gasaway) and it was hard. Towards the end we didn’t have as many legs because of our fouls.”
Westlake’s offense struggled throughout the first half when the Rams made just 3 of 24 shots from the field. They were scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter, and included a stretch when the Rams turned the ball over on seven consecutive possessions.
Madison Prep took a 47-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I stress all the time that you’ve got to play from the tipoff to the final horn,” Hayes said. “I don’t take it for granted, but (Westlake) put us in a position where we had to fight at the end. We’ll take it.”