NATCHITOCHES — With a revamped boys team and the odds possibly stacked against Episcopal, coach Claney Duplechin asked his runners two questions that evolved into a plan.
“We knew Dunham was very good,” Duplechin said. “The way I saw it there were two options: Do you want to run fast or do you want to win?”
The Knights chose the latter and the result was another Class 2A title — the school’s 25th in a row — on the first day of the LHSAA State Cross Country meet held Monday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track.
With the win, the Knights continue the nation’s longest current streak of cross country titles. They finished with 47 points to edge rival The Dunham School by six points in the day’s closest team competition. Episcopal also won the 2A girls crown, giving the south Baton Rouge school a 2A sweep for the third straight year. Callie Hardy of Episcopal was the girls individual champion with the No. 2 girls time of the day.
“When all things are equal or close to it, 85 percent of running is mental,” Duplechin said. “I am just so impressed with how (both teams) ran. That is one of the most complete races I have seen by a team in a long time by a boys team.
“We had a plan and we matched up with Dunham’s runners. Just to see them come into the stadium with that 'Eye of the Tiger' look and watch them pass people on the track. … I am so proud of the effort.”
Dunham’s John Walker McDonald, the runner-up a year ago, was the individual champion. McDonald won the 2A boys race in day's fastest time — 16 minutes, 13 seconds.
“This means so much, because I was a second or so off of winning it last year,” McDonald said. “It feels like all the work and time put in has paid off. I am also proud of my team and how we all competed.”
Both teams placed two runners in the top 10 of the boys race. Sophomore Alex Hollier finished sixth to lead the Knights. He was among the EHS competitors who passed runners in the late stages of the race.
“Coach told us all week that if we could get on the track with Dunham we could do it and that is what happened,” Hollier said.
“It was a wonderful race,” Dunham coach Aaron Nasers added. “We had the vision to beat Episcopal this year. They have been the highest bar for 24 years.
“Coach Duplechin is one of the most amazing men I know in Baton Rouge. Now we is the time for us celebrate these kids, because they fought so hard through the pandemic to be here.”
Hardy is a senior who sat out last year as a transfer student and also battled a stress fracture. She made the most of her final LHSAA race. Hardy and eighth-grade teammate Scarlett Spender waited patiently behind Newman’s Ava Hartman for more than two miles.
Hardy won in 18:45, the second fastest time of the day. Spender was close behind at 18:53 to help the EHS girls record a 24 score — the second lowest of the day.
“We had to wait until the third mile to make a move,” Hardy said. “I really just wanted us to win as a team, because I’ve never had the opportunity to do that before. It feels good.”
Another top local performer was Ascension Catholic’s Chase Walker, who finished third in the 1A boys race to help the Bulldogs finish third in the team standings.