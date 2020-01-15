Thought the news about all things New Orleans Saints would slow down after the playoff loss? Not a chance and a national honor for Newman freshman quarterback Arch Manning proves that point.
Manning was honored as the National Freshman of the Year by MaxPreps. The grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning passed for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns in his first varsity season for the Greenies.
At Newman, Manning follows in the footsteps of his father, Cooper, and two famous uncles who starred in the NFL – Peyton and Eli Manning. Newman advanced to the Division III quarterfinals before losing to The Dunham School.
Hilton leads local contingent
Zachary High’s Chris Hilton Jr. led the list of local competitors who kicked off the indoor track season at LSU’s Indoor Classic last weekend.
Hilton was selected as the meet’s top in-state field performer after winning the high jump with a leap of 6-feet, 8 inches.
It was his first track competition since early last spring when he suffered a foot injury. Hilton jumped 7-0 at the LHSAA indoor meet last winter and also is one of Louisiana’s top 2021 football prospects as a wide receiver.
Hilton was not the only Zachary winner. Sprinter Sean Burrell, an LSU signee, won the 400 meters in 48.63 seconds and was one of only two boys to crack the 50-seconds barrier.
Sprinter Ariane Linton and throws specialist Nya Terrell of Scotlandville were the girls winners. Linton won the 60-meter dash in 7.64 seconds, while Terrell finished first in the shot put with a throw of 41-6 ¼.
LHSAA area meetings
The LHSAA’s series of pre-convention area meetings begin Tuesday in north Louisiana and conclude Thursday in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Airline High in Bossier City is the site of the Shreveport meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. At 3 p.m., the Monroe meeting will be held at Ouachita Parish High.
Meetings on Wednesday are set for 8:30 a.m. for the Alexandria area at Pineville High and 3 p.m. at the LITE Center in Lafayette for Acadiana/Lafayette.
The LHSAA office is the site of Thursday’s Baton Rouge meeting at 8:30 a.m. It will be followed by the New Orleans meeting at 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s.