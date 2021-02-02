The last time St. Michael the Archangel’s boys basketball team believed it was hitting on all cylinders, they opened the season with eight straight wins.
The Warriors then had to hit the pause button for a two-week quarantine, the result of coronavirus-related issues and dropped three of their next four games upon returning to action.
With four games remaining in the regular season, St. Michael put together a performance Tuesday more reminiscent of its play earlier in the season, led by a stifling defense and balanced scoring in a 58-42 runaway victory over Northside on senior night.
“I hope this is the second one,” St. Michael coach Drew Hart said of his team’s recent run which includes three straight wins. “I thought we were hitting our stride early in the season and then we went into quarantine and it took us a while to get back. Hopefully, we’re starting to get toward a peak into the playoffs.”
Forward Anthony Igiede and guard Lance Williams spearheaded the offense for St. Michael (13-4) with 19 and 16 points and point guard Wesley Fields added 10.
The Warriors shot 53% (21 of 40) from the field and never trailed after Derrick Morris’ 12-footer with 4:37 to go in the first quarter.
St. Michael finished on a 9-2 run for a 17-11 lead on Williams’ inside basket with 50 seconds left.
St. Michael’s defense, a variation of a 2-3 zone for the first three quarters, was the story of the game, limiting Northside (12-16) to 36% shooting (13 of 36) and forcing 14 turnovers.
It was the third-lowest point total of the year for Northside and St. Michael improved to 8-0 when limiting opponents to 50 points or less.
“We knew it would be a tough matchup,” Northside coach Jason Herbstler, whose team had won four of its past five games. “We knew they were quick and aggressive with the ball. They were really good on defense, though. They didn’t give us too many open looks.”
Igiede scored 10 points in the second quarter, including a stretch when he scored six of his team’s eight points, helping St. Michael build a 25-13 lead at the 4:41 mark.
The Warriors led 31-20 at halftime and had to hold off one surge from the Vikings when reserve Jayden Dugas made consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 36-28 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Javein Moore topped Northside with 15 points.
Morris and Williams converted turnovers into back-to-back three-point plays for a 42-28 lead and St. Michael’s lead never dwindled below double digits the rest of the way, reaching a high of 17 points (52-35) on Williams’ two free throws with 3:42 left.
“If we lock our minds into what each person’s job is supposed to be doing,” Hart said, “our team defense is pretty good.”