Catholic High football coach Gabe Fertitta knew what to do with Prince Edwards almost the moment he laid eyes on him 2½ years ago. Edwards had no idea what was coming.
Since then, Edwards has confirmed Fertitta’s instincts by developing into the latest in a long line of Bruins H-backs and is a key component in Catholic’s run to the LHSAA's Division I select championship game.
The Bears play Byrd at 6 p.m. Sunday to help open the Prep Classic at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, seeking their third state title in five seasons.
Edwards was not alone in his lack of knowledge of a the H-back position. The once-prized role is often more obscure with the proliferation of spread offenses in high school and college football.
By definition, an H-back is a cross between a tight end and fullback and is often step ahead of offensive linemen in terms of anonymity. Conventional stats are few and far between. H-backs do a lot of the dirty work on offense, the kind prized by coaches.
“We don’t know the freshmen until we get them in the summer,” Fertitta said. “The coaches get together and pick which players go on offense or defense — we joke that it’s a draft.
"When I saw (Edwards) in summer strength and conditioning, I told the staff I was pulling rank and I’m taking Prince Edwards as the first pick off the boards as an H-back.”
Because he had upperclassmen ahead of him, Edwards played some linebacker as a freshman but after three games had moved into his natural position. Now the 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior leads the way with key blocking assignments for the skill position players.
“I didn’t know what (H-back) was before I got to Catholic,” said Edwards, who played linebacker and running back for BREC Louisiana Youth Football Hornets. “I was happy that I got to play as a freshman. I take a lot of pride in playing that position. Playing H is physical; I’m like a linebacker on offense. You have to have a physical mindset. I love it.”
Fertitta said the position requires more than brute force. Because H-backs line up in different areas of the formation and sometimes go in motion, it requires some thinking along with physicality and humility. Edwards checks all of the boxes.
“It’s a position that doesn’t get a ton of publicity or credit,” Fertitta said, “but when they do their job well the offense can be really complex for a defense.
“Prince was still learning the position last year. This year he’s been dynamite. He’s physical and extremely smart. His grades hover around 4.0. He works hard, diligent. He’s everything we need out of that position and it’s so hard to find people who can do that.”
Edwards has rushed for 7 yards and a touchdown on three carries and caught six passes for 37 yards and another score on a goal-line play against St. Thomas More. Edwards and Fertitta agree his best game was against Ruston, a thrilling 48-42 victory, where his blocking left a strong impression.
“I felt like I was out there physically dominating people,” Edwards said. “I had one play we call ‘smack,’ where I come across the line of scrimmage and de-cleat the D-end. Another called ‘hook’ where I pull and iso-block the linebacker one on one.”
Said Fertitta: “The casual fan could have watched and thought, ‘No.31 is a man out there.’ Opposing coaches before the game will tell me, ‘Man, I love your 31.’ ”