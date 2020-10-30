CENTRAL — With the offenses limited to a handful of big plays, special teams and defense set the tone as ninth-ranked Scotlandville rallied to beat Central 16-8 in a District 4-5A showdown Friday night.
The Hornets (5-0, 2-0) used a long touchdown pass and a blocked punt take control of the game played at the Central High Stadium in the third quarter.
But Scotlandville could not breathe easily until Jonathan Swift’s pass to Josiah Rankins and fourth-and-goal at the Scotlandville 6 fell incomplete in the end zone with 1:29 left the game. From there, the Hornets were able to run out the clock.
“We talked all week about doing whatever it took to get the win,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “We sent ourselves up to have a good ending to the season. But it wasn’t easy.
“And we knew who they were. Those guys (at Central) are very tough and are going to cause some problems for people. We talked about special teams and that made a difference.”
A total of 42 penalties also had a major impact on the game, preventing momentum for both offenses, though they did help fuel Central’s lone touchdown and chance to score in the final minutes.
Marlon Gunn Jr. led the Hornets with 94 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore quarterback C’Zavian Teasett completed 7 of 16 passes for 95 yards and passed for both third-quarter TDs.
Swift ran for 89 yards on 21 carries.
Gunn had the biggest play of the first half — a 72-yard run that gave Scotlandville a first-and-goal at the Central 4. But the Central defense shut down three running plays.
The Hornets settled for an 18-yard field goal by Nick Montgomery and led 3-0 with 2:28 remaining in the period. Central soon got a huge boost for its special teams.
Penalties helped pin the Hornets at their own 11-yard line. Gage Evans blocked a Scotlandville punt that trickled out of the back of the end zone for a safety with 6:50 to go in the half. Scotlandville held on to a one-point lead until the final seconds of the first half.
Multiple Scotlandville penalties moved Central all the way down to the Scotlandville 5. Swift scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds remaining, giving the Wildcats an 8-3 lead.
The Hornets scored five plays into the second half when Teasett hit John Hubbard with a 41-yard pass play to the left side of the end zone. Scotlandville led 10-8 with 10:12 to go in the third quarter and never trailed again.
“It was very frustrating to get any flow going with that many penalties,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “Other than that, you had two great teams battling it out. It was a very good battle and it was an unusual game.
“We blocked a punt and they blocked a punt and theirs led to more points. We had chances and so did they. I think whoever didn’t win and the game, which was us, will go back and count the many things could have gone the other way. But that’s high school football.”
Midway through the third quarter Scotlandville’s Leroy Robinson broke through to block a Central punt. Three plays later, Teasett’s 13-yard TD pass to Reggie King upped the Hornets lead to 16-8.
“Our defense brought their 'A' game … really, both teams did,” Ricard said.