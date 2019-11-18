With 176 points so far this year, running back Matthew Langlois of Catholic-Pointe Coupee has broken the school's career scoring record.
Langlois, who has 1,073 rushing yards on 93 carries, goes into Friday’s Division IV quarterfinal game at Opelousas Catholic with 362 career points in grades eight through 11.
The career total includes 54 touchdowns and five two-point conversions. Langlois’ totals this year have nearly eclipsed his point totals for his first three years. His rushing total is 229 yards higher than his previous career totals.
Tuesday premiers
High school basketball season officially tipped off Monday for teams in Class 5A to 1A. But there are a couple of coaching debuts set for Tuesday night.
Former LSU and WNBA player Temeka Johnson will coach her first game as the McKinley coach. The Panthers travel to Northeast. Also, first-year head coach Greg McBride of Woodlawn takes his team to nearby St. Michael for a season opener.
In their sites
There has been a little shuffling, but all local teams with Friday football games have their sites set for 7 p.m.
One significant change has Catholic High hosting its Division I select quarterfinal game with St. Paul’s at Olympia Stadium. The Bears have played their home games this season at Memorial Stadium.
But with Memorial open, Capitol will host Lakeside for a Class 2A second-round game there. Also, Madison Prep, which hosts B.T. Washington of New Orleans for a 3A game will play at Istrouma High for the second straight week.
As for road games, Scotlandville’s Division I quarterfinal with Brother Martin will be played at New Orleans’ Tad Gormley Stadium. Meanwhile, St. James plays Green Oaks at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium also in 3A.
Red Stick Bowl
Red Stick Bowl XVII is about a month away and the coaches meeting to select the players for the all-star football game is less than a week away.
Zachary High's Bronco Stadium is the site of the game at 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Local/area coaches meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Woodlawn High to select the players.
Coaches are asked to nominate their top seniors and send nominations to Red Stick Bowl directors Dennis Lorio at DLorio1@lsu.edu or Barrett Murphy at Murphy@gmail.com as soon as possible.
East Iberville head coach Ron LeJeune (Eagles) Zachary defensive coordinator Steven Thomas (Patriots) will be the head coaches.
All-Metro meeting
St. Michael will host the All-Metro cross country meeting for local/area coaches at 4 p.m. Dec. 3, in Room 1 at the school.
Contact SMHS coach Neil Borel at nborel@smhsbr.org with any questions or to submit nominations.
Prep notable
Parkview Baptist golfer BJ Rogillio has signed with Wake Forest. Rogillio did not play high school golf last year but is set to be in the lineup for the Eagles this spring.