For Gavin Soniat, 10 years of wrestling ended with one incredible moment. The East Ascension senior closed out the LHSAA State Wrestling tournament in the most dramatic way possible.
Soniat pinned Jesuit’s Spencer Lanosga in 1 minute, 19 seconds to claim the Division I individual title at 285 pounds. His victory also gave the Spartans the points needed to pass defending champion Brother Martin for third place.
“Everything … this means everything to me,” an emotional Soniat said. “I started wrestling in third grade and put in a lot of time training and working with my brothers.
“I’m not sure I want to go through those doors to leave. It will be over. But I can’t think of a better way for it to end.”
East Ascension’s third place and a fourth place by Division III Brusly were among the local highlights on the final day of the two-day tourney at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
St. Paul’s won the Division I title with 291 points. Holy Cross was second (240) and EAHS edged Brother Martin by two points — 217½-215½ — to take third. It was St. Paul’s first title since 2001. East Ascension previously was third in Division II in 2005.
Teurlings Catholic in Division II and Basile in Division III were repeat champions. Brusly (150.5 points) was fourth in Division III. Catholic (183½) was fifth in Division I.
“This is by far the best team we have had at EA in my 18 years here,” East Ascension coach Pat Mahoney said. “If you had told me we would take 14 to state and place seven and finish in the top four … I would not have believed it.
“And to have two individual champions in Division I … that’s incredible. I am very proud of my team. They love each other and its fun watching them get behind each other."
Mahoney had a few anxious moments when his son Brad wrestled a familiar foe, Baton Rouge High’s Kade Moran in the 170-pound final. Moran maneuvered to gain the upper hand early.
But Mahoney pulled a quick reversal and pinned Moran in 1:43 to finish 50-0. He succeeds his older brother Trent as the champion at 170.
“The thing is, the Mahoneys are very good at scrambling, and I give all the credit for that to Trent,” Brad Mahoney said. “I felt pressure, but before the final I started to tear up because I realized it was last high school bout. I feel blessed to have the career I’ve had.”
Mahoney was one of two local competitors to finish undefeated. St. Michael’s Shad Sheffie (23-0) was the Division III champion at 182, recording one of the fastest pins of the day. He pinned Cameron Mire of St. Paul’s in just 24 seconds.
“I kept it simple,” Sheffie said. “I don’t like being on my back at all. I put in the work, and I wanted to end it fast.”
Brusly’s Kaul Kayser was the first local winner in Division III. Claiming a 5-2 decision over Basile’s Luc Johnson at 120 was sweet redemption for the senior, who had an injury-plagued junior season.
“Last year I had been out for two months and only practiced for two days before this tournament,” Kayser said. “I lost to somebody on his (Johnson’s) team, (Basile) by one point.
“The difference between last year and this year was I just came out and let it fly. Last year, I was scared because I had been out so long. This time I was not afraid to lose.”
The Panthers won three of their four finals bouts, with Marc Martinez (145) and Andrew Trahan (160) also placing first. Zachary’s Ashton Freeman was the Division I champion at 220.