The Hannan Hawks stormed back from a 20-point second quarter deficit to beat the Dunham Tigers 37-26 Thursday at Chapel on the Oaks in Baton Rouge.
Hannan (1-1) took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback Cory Robinson scrambled on a fourth down and hit Peyton Allen in the end zone. James Pham’s extra point put the Hawks ahead 27-26.
Pham kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:18 to go to put the Hawks up by four and after Dunham turned the ball over on downs, Spencer Georges put the game out of reach with a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:10 remaining.
Dunham (0-2) took a 26-6 lead midway through the second quarter when quarterback Hayden Hand scampered 30 yards for a touchdown.
Hannan answered with two long touchdown runs before halftime
Quarterback Cory Robinson broke three tackles in the backfield and raced 52 yards for a score. After a Dunham punt, Jake Dalmado blasted up the middle for a 61-yard touchdown run and the Hawks trailed only 26-20 at the half.
After allowing 301 yards to Dunham in the first half, the Hawks defense stiffened in the second half and allowed just 36 yards.
How it was won
A big turning point occurred with three minutes left in the third quarter. With Dunham still leading 26-20, the Tigers recovered a fumbled punt deep in Hannan territory, but the play was nullified by a face-mask penalty on Dunham. Hannan retained possession and drove for the score that gave them the lead.
Dunham drove into Hannan territory on its next possession but was stopped on a fourth-and-1 play.
Hannan countered with a 12-play drive that took 6:23 off the clock and resulted in Pham’s field goal.
Player of the game
Hannan Quarterback Cory Robinson
Robinson did it with his arm and feet. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 83 yards and another score.
Honorable mention goes to workhorse running back Jake Dalmado, who carried 25 times for 214 yards and one score.
Notable
This was the fourth meeting between the schools in the past six years. Dunham had won the previous three by an average margin of 17.7 points.
Dunham lost their top two running backs during the game to injury/illness. Kalante Wilson carried seven times for 54 yards before injuring an ankle in the second quarter. His replacement, Jake Ledet, was lost to a medical issue just before halftime.