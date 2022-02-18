After winning the last two Division I indoor girls track titles, St. Joseph’s Academy is projected to finish off the awards stand. But that does not bother SJA coach Charlie Daigle.
“This is really nothing new for us,” Daigle said. “The other times we finished either first or second we were underdogs. I do see Ruston as the heavy favorite and they will be hard to beat. There will be a group of us in there battling.
“Both Scotlandville and Baton Rouge High are ahead of us when you look at the (girls) entries. This is about who does the best at this meet. Sometimes you make up points with higher finishes and sometimes you don’t. Nobody knows for sure what might happen.”
Competitors from across the state will converge on LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House Saturday for the one-day Ochsner/LHSAA Indoor State Track meet. Field events begin at 10 a.m. with running events set for 2 p.m.
Schools in Classes 5A/4A compete in Division I and those in Class 3A and below compete in Division II.
Jumps specialist/sprinter Bryanna Craig and distance runner Lily Garrett help lead the Ruston girls. Ruston’s Brandon Green also competes in the jumps and hurdles. Like Green, Ouachita’s Jeremy Nelson is among the nation’s top triple jumpers.
There are plenty of local competitors to note too. Scotlandville’s Makeriah Harris is a favorite in the Division I girls 60 hurdles and 400 meters. Natalie Venkataraman (1,600) and shot put specialist Laila Guy help lead Division I Baton Rouge High.
Grant Griffin of Catholic High leads the Division I boys shot put group by more than two feet. Madison Prep’s JaMya Williams leads the Division II girls shot put contingent by a wide margin too.
Want sprinters? Arkansas signee Ariane Linton tops the entrants in the Division I 60 meters and Megan Williams of Brusly leads the Division II competitors.
One of the most versatile distance runners in the meet is Zachary’s Rhen Langley, who is set to compete in the Division I 800 meters, 1,600 and 3,200. One notable Division II race is the 3,200 in which Dunham’s John Walker McDonald and John Hall Hays of University have sub-10 minute times. Dunham’s Riley Ries is among the Division II girls distance runners to note.
Episcopal’s Alana Simon (high jump) and Francie Oliver (triple jump) have top marks in two field events.