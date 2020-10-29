Short order football? That will be the story for East Ascension Friday night.
Approximately 17 hours after losing its scheduled Thursday game with rival Dutchtown because of a COVID-19 issue within the DHS football program, the Spartans (2-2) finalized plans to play C.E. Byrd (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport.
“Nothing about this year is normal,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “Not only do we want to play, our kids need to play. I could not pass up the opportunity to give our kids a chance to play.”
Byrd, a 42-7 winner over Parkway last Thursday, is ranked 10th among Class 5A teams. The Yellow Jackets had both their regularly scheduled game with Benton and a substitute game with seventh-ranked West Monroe (3-1) canceled by COVID-19 issues earlier this week.
East Ascension lost to Catholic High 35-0 in District 5-5A opener last week and looks to snap a two-game losing streak.