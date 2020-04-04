A text unleashed a range of emotions for Baker football coach Eric Randall. Sadness and a sense of loss came with the news that McDonogh 35 coach Wayne Reese Sr. had died Thursday.
Learning that the novel coronavirus claimed the 74-year-old Reese’s life also was sobering in another way for Randall, whose extended family is dealing with a coronavirus death of its own this week.
“This thing … it’s awful and when I heard about coach Reese, I thought ‘no’ and then you wonder why,” Randall said. “There is no way to understand it.”
Randall is pleased that Reese’s last win, a 19-8 victory over Baker in the Class 3A quarterfinals, will be broadcast twice this weekend — at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Cox’s YurView channels.
The tribute is fitting for Reese, who won 255 games in 41 seasons and was best known for stints at McDonogh 35 and Carver. But the story of how three future stars from Baton Rouge learned to revere Reese at an Eddie Robinson Football Camp 30 years ago adds personal, vibrant context.
“That summer, we went to camp at Grambling … it was me, Chuck Wiley and Gabe Northern,” Randall recalled. “I guess I was 16. In those days, camp wasn’t like the two or three-day camps and showcases today. You came in on Sunday and didn’t leave until Saturday. Coach Reese was at Carver then and he had his whole team with him.
“You couldn’t help but be drawn to him and we were. He was disciplined and tough in a military way. We were used to that because all our fathers served. He was like our coaches with the Bandits (youth football team). We knew where Carver was located. You could see those guys were rough. But you saw how they loved and respected him and how he demanded their best and loved them.”
A few years later Randall became a celebrated star quarterback at Southern. Northern and Wiley went on to star at LSU and played at the NFL. It was Eddie Robinson’s camp, but the presence of Wayne Reese Sr. and his voice that carried across the field was a huge presence, providing a life moment most people don’t appreciate until years later.
Those memories made the quarterfinal game last fall a reunion and a playoff game.
“I remember telling coach Reese that if I had to lose, I would rather lose to a legend like him,” Randall said. “I knew personally how he cared for his players and know some former players he molded into men.
“I am so glad we played. And glad I got shake his hand and hug him. I'll remember that now too.”
Prep notables
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey missed a chance at another NCAA title due to the coronavirus pandemic. But she has picked up a huge honor.
Mulkey, a former Hammond High star, is part of the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame announced Saturday. She also earned All-America honors at Louisiana Tech and played for the 1984 Olympic team before becoming a coach.
• Former Baker star Jerald Sowell is part of Tulane’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction class announced Friday. Sowell, a quarterback at Baker, played full back at Tulane and in the NFL.