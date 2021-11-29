Everything is set for the LHSAA’s first select football title games Saturday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. But there continues to be some intrigue about what will happen the following weekend in Lafayette.
Southern Lab director Herman Brister Jr. said the Kittens are awaiting the outcome of a request to move the Division IV select game from a scheduled 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Dec. 11, at UL's Cajun Field to the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic for nonselect schools being played at the Caesars Superdome Dec. 10-11.
“We’re on hold right now … waiting to see what happens with this,” Brister said. "That is my understanding of the situation."
The second-seeded Kittens (10-2) are scheduled to play top-seeded Ouachita Christian (13-0) in the Division IV final. The game is supposed to be one of two set for Cajun Field. In Division II, top-seeded E.D. White (10-0) and No. 2 University High (12-0) is finalized with game time set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at UL.
In 2019, Ouachita Christian successfully lobbied to have its Division IV final with Catholic-Pointe Coupee moved to the Superdome and that request was granted.
The LHSAA offered no formal comment on the situation Monday.
Div. I tickets on sale
Tickets for the Division I final that matches top-seeded Catholic (11-1) vs. No. 2 Jesuit (10-0) went on sale Sunday. Cost is $22 in advance and $25 at the gate.
Game time is 7 p.m. Saturday at Tulane's Yulman Stadium. Though the teams have played from time-to-time in the regular season over the years this will be only their second playoff matchup.
In 1990, the year the Bears finished as the Class 4A runner-up to Ruston, their route to the final included a 24-7 win over Jesuit. The LHSAA moved to five football classes the next year.
Executive committee meeting
Preparing for the LHSAA Prep Classic next weekend is just one challenge the LHSAA is taking on this week.
A two-day executive meeting begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday. Final plans for the LHSAA’s 2022-24 districting plan are set to be approved.
The executive committee also will approve the agenda for the LHSAA’s annual convention in January. The last convention was in 2020. The 2021 convention was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented meetings for large groups.
Prep notables
Madison Prep’s Percy Daniels, a recent Seton Hall signee, was selected as the MVP of the Lighthouse Classic tournament played in Corinth, Ms., for the second straight year.
Daniels had 21 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s 50-43 win over Raymond in the final game.
• Former Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown was in attendance for the Broncos’ 37-34 quarterfinal win over West Monroe last Friday. Brown said he has entered the transfer portal and plans to transfer from Memphis.
• Two St. Joseph’s Academy athletes, volleyball player Morgan Perry and track athlete Ava Lemoine, are scheduled to sign during a ceremony set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s library.
Perry is set to sign a beach volleyball scholarship with Southern Miss, while Lemoine is scheduled to sign with UL.