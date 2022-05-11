Catholic High and Episcopal compete in very different enrollment-based classifications. The baseball title aspirations for the two select schools will play out a few miles apart Thursday night.
At 6 p.m., the fifth-seeded Knights (23-8) play at top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (28-7) in Class 2A/Division III semifinal action in Hammond. Top-seeded Catholic High (29-7) meets No. 5 Jesuit (23-13) at 7 p.m. in a 5A/Division I semifinal to be played down the road at SLU’s Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
“We are super excited. This is what the playoffs are about … two good teams going at it,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “It’s going to be a fist fight for seven innings and we’re going there to throw down.
“The opportunity to play for a spot in the championship game means a lot. It has been a long three days of practice so far and our guys are fired up. They can’t wait to play.”
The Jesuit-Catholic winner meets the winner of Thursday’s 2 p.m. game between Brother Martin and John Curtis in the Division I final set for 7 p.m. Saturday at SLU.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Division III final features the Episcopal-STA winner and the Notre Dame-St. Charles Catholic winner.
It is Episcopal’s first semifinal berth since 2010 and the first in the tenure of Knights’ head coach Travis Bourgeois, who also serves as the school’s head football coach.
Catholic's last baseball title was in 2010. Jesuit is the defending Division I champion and has 21 LHSAA titles. The Bears beat Jesuit the last three times the teams met in the postseason, but the Bluejays won a regular-season matchup last season.
“I think it was good for us to have a few days between the series and a one-game semifinal,” Episcopal’s Bourgeois said. “It was very emotional getting the win over our crosstown rival (Dunham) to advance.
“The thing I am proudest of with this group is this —we were 16-14 last year with basically the same team. They worked and came back better as players and as a team. It is the last week of school for these seniors and we want them experience everything they possibly can.”
Episcopal scrimmaged STA and lost to them 9-5 on March 18 in a tournament game that was tied at 5-5.
Arizona State signee Luke Hill leads Episcopal with a .458 batting average 10 home runs and 38 RBI. David Cresson (.403, 24 RBI) and Stewart Bonnecaze (.346, 32 RBI) are other leaders. Brandon Franks is 6-2 on the mound.
C.J. Sturiale leads Catholic with a .426 average and 27 RBI. Dalton Wilson (.366, 17 RBI) and Clayton Pourciau (.330, 27 RBI) are other top hitters. Pitcher Harris Waghalter is 6-1.