Two of Baton Rouge’s longest running success stories continued at the Capital City Swim League Championships. As for three meet records — not so much.
University High’s Christopher Richardson shattered two meet records during the late afternoon boys session that completed the two-day meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Record-setting swims were only part of a showcase that included Catholic High winning its 29th CCSL boys title in a row, while St. Joseph’s Academy claimed its 20th consecutive girls title.
“This was about where I wanted to be today,” said Richardson, a Georgia Tech commitment. “I’m just happy to be here and happy to race. I don’t really do butterfly much, so that was a little bit of a surprise.”
Richardson was voted the meet’s Outstanding Boys Swimmer after winning the 100 butterfly in 49.43 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 49.43 seconds.
Both marks bested the previous records by notable margins. Also notable was The Dunham School’s Tiago Faleiros breaking the meet record in the 100 breaststroke in Friday’s preliminary heats and again Saturday with a winning time of 56.17 seconds.
Freshman Rylee Simoneaux of Episcopal was a double winner and was selected the Outstanding Girls Swimmer. Simoneaux won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 57.37 seconds and then came back to win the 100 backstroke in 58.20 seconds.
“I came in seeded third for 200 free and I came out first in prelims, but ended up getting seeded ahead of CeCe Werth (of SJA),” Simoneaux said. “I was really nervous about the finals.
"We were really close for the first 75 (yards). The last 25 was such a rush … just going all out as hard as I could. Both backstroke races (prelims and final) were personal bests.”
St. Joseph’s scored 585.5 points to easily claim its title over Episcopal (284.5) and Baton Rouge High (268) in a 19-team field. The refrain was the same on the boys side with Catholic’s winning total of 549 points. Baton Rouge High (355) and University (228) were the other top finishing in a 20-team field.
“I thought we swam real well. We knew we were going to have a race with U-High in the 200 medley (relay) and I thought winning that set us off on the right path to start the meet,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “We were 30 of 35 best swims on the year today. But we got work to do before state.”
St. Joseph’s co-coach Ali Buchart was equally pleased with her team.
“The last two events were a lot of fun and everybody swam really great today,” Buchart said. “We made some changes on relays before this meet.
"But when we came in, we were stacked in order and knew what to do. These girls were and are ready to go.”
Episcopal’s Eugene Jiang (50- 100 freestyles) and Elia Achberger of Baton Rouge High (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) were other double winners.