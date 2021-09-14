A casual observer might not consider what Dutchtown did over the past four days to be a best-of-three volleyball scenario. The Division I Griffins lost two of three matches to reigning LHSAA champions.
After a 3-1 home loss to defending Division I champion Dominican Tuesday night, coach Patrick Ricks and his players understand what needs to happen next.
“I think the first set we were ready to go,” hitter Alexis Logarbo said. “We jumped on them quick. We played together and we played well together.
“The second set and the other sets we lost energy and fell flat. We could not pull it back together like we usually do. We can do better.”
Tuesday’s loss by scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 offered lessons. It came a day after an emotional win over reigning Division V champion Metairie Park Country Day and a few days after a closer loss to reigning Division II champion Teurlings Catholic.
“Even though we won the first set, I felt we were flat from the get-go,” Ricks said. “I talked to the girls after the first set and told them that. Last night it was like a state championship atmosphere in here and this felt different.
“We did some things well to win that first set, but I never felt like we were comfortable and confident. Dominican made adjustments after that first set. They’re a great team. We competed with them, which is an OK place to be for our seventh match.”
The 6-foot-2 Logarbo led the Griffins (5-2) with seven kills and 10 assists. Taylor Heeb had five kills, nine digs and 10 assists, while Kendall Davis five kills.
O’Neil Haddad led Dominican (5-0) with 12 kills and was part of a balanced attack that included three players with 10 or more kills. Kate Baker had 49 assists, 23 digs and eight kills for the winners, who played their first best-of-five set match of the year.
The Griffins, a Division I quarterfinalist a year ago, opened up a quick four-point lead in the opening set. Dominican got back within two before Dutchtown extended its lead again.
Kendall Davis teamed with Heeb on one block and Logarbo on another late in the opening set. A kill by Logarbo closed out a 25-21 win. Dutchtown stayed within striking distance early in the second set before Dominican scored seven of the final 10 points.
Dominican dominated the third set and built a 20-7 lead. The scenario repeated itself in the fourth set as Dominican led 12-3 in the early going. The Griffins matched Dominican after that, but failed to close the gap.
“I think we have to learn that one mistake or even a few mistakes is not the end of the world,” Heeb said. “We have to keep playing.”