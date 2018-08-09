Retif Oil & Fuel pitcher Andrew Cashman was not ready for his summer baseball season to end.
Neither apparently were his two fellow seniors, Sean Seghers and Matt Alexander.
All three of the Jesuit graduates played pivotal roles in extending their American Legion team’s season Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Salina, Kansas Post 62 in an elimination game at the Mid-South Regional Tournament being played at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Cashman pitched a one-hit shutout for 6⅓ innings while Seghers singled home Matt Alexander with two outs in the second inning to help the host team and Louisiana runner-up avoid elimination.
Jesuit-based Retif (23-8-1) shook off a 2-1 loss to Jefferson City, Missouri, Post 5 on Thursday to advance to a second straight elimination game scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday against Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee, a 2-0 loser to Tupelo Post 49.
“This is what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to stay alive,’’ Cashman said. “So you’ve got to play like we can be done.’’
“We’re still alive and have a chance in this tournament,’’ Seghers said. “We still have a chance to go all the way. We just had to flush (the loss) and move on and prepare for the next game.’’
Starting time for the first game of Friday’s triple-header was advanced 2½ hours to 10 a.m. by Mid-South officials attempting to beat weather delays that have affected the tournament’s first two days. The second and third games of the tripleheader will follow 35 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding game.
Kansas champion Salina Post 62 (35-4) exited the tournament 0-2 after qualifying for the regional for the first time since 2007. The Falcons’ lone hit was a one-out single by Ben Driver, the No. 9 batter.
Cashman (5-1) struck out four and walked one before reaching American Legion baseball’s 105-pitch maximum. Fellow right-hander Brenden Berggren relieved after Cashman hit a batter on his final pitch and retired the final two batters on a ground out and infield fly out.
Alexander singled to lead off Retif’s one-run second, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Seghers’ two-out hit to the back side of shortstop Brayden Pavey’s glove that dribbled into left field.
“I didn’t feel like I had anything special today that I hadn’t had before,’’ Cashman said. “You just have to go out there and throw strikes and that’s my forte.’’
“It’s two games now that I thought we played fairly well,’’ Retif coach Kenny Goodlett said. “It is hard to come back from a 2-1 loss and play in an early (elimination) game. But we told (the players) we’re not going to make any excuses. We’re going to come out here and play.
“I’m very happy for the three seniors that came back and played. I thought all three of them played very well.’’
TUPELO POST 49 2, GAUTHIER AMEDEE 0: Right-hander Austin King’s impressive three-hit shutout coupled with four double plays turned by his defense proved to be Gauthier Amedee’s undoing in a winners bracket game.
Having beaten Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 2-0, in its Wednesday opener, East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee (37-6) now must win four elimination games to advance to the World Series for a fourth time and first since 2013.
Elimination game No. 1 for the Louisiana champions comes at 10 a.m. Thursday against Louisiana runner-up Retif Oil & Fuel. The Wombats defeated Retif 9-1, in the championship game of the state tournament and own a 3-1 record against the Jesuit-based program.
Tupelo (31-4) collected seven hits in defeating Gauthier Amedee for the second time this summer and winning its ninth straight to advance to the winners bracket final of the double-elimination tournament now scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Seeking their first World Series appearance since 2011, the 49ers face Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298, which won 3-2 against Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5.
King (5-3) struck out two and walked two while being buoyed by double plays in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings to best Gauthier Amedee starter Jack Merrifield (2-1).
BRYANT, ARK., 3, JEFFERSON CITY, MO., 2: Jacob Wright hit a two run-homer in the top of the sixth and then singled with one out an inning later to score Logan Chambers from third with the winning run to keep the reigning Mid-South champions undefeated.
Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298 (45-9) rallied from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to advance to the final winner’s bracket game to face Tupelo, Mississippi, Post 49 in the final game of Friday’s tripleheader.
Missouri champion Jefferson City (25-10) plays Columbia, Tenn., Post 5 (25-7) in Friday’s second game that begins 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
COLUMBIA, TENN. 9, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. 8: Will McCall scored on a wild pitch and Dillan Saunders followed with a sacrifice fly to score Matthew Joslin with what proved to be the decisive run in a two-run fifth inning to keep the Tennessee state champions alive.
Columbia Post 19 (25-7-3) broke a 7-7 tie in the inning after allowing five five runs in the top half of the inning. Columbia, which collected 14 hits, advanced into a second straight elimination game to face Jefferson City Post 5.
Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau (31-13) exited in its first regional appearance since 1994 at 0-2.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Mississippi champion Tupelo Post 49 49ers 7, Tennessee champion Columbia Post 19 0
Game 2: Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298 Black Sox 8, Kansas champion Salina Post 62 3
Game 3: Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee 2, Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau Post 63 0
Game 4: Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5 2, Louisiana runner-up Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 1
Thursday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 9, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Post 63 8 (Cape Girardeau, 31-13, eliminated)
Game 6: Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 1, Salina, Kan., Post 62 0 (Salina, 35-4, eliminated)
Game 7: Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 2, Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 0
Game 8: Bryant, Ark., Post 298 3, Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 2 (Jefferson City, 25-10, eliminated)
Friday, Aug. 10
Game 9: Game 6 winner (Jesuit) Retif Oil & Fuel (23-8-1) vs. Game 7 loser (East Ascension) Gauthier Amedee (37-6), 10 a.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 (25-7) vs. Game 8 loser Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 (25-10), 35 minutes following conclusion of Game 9.
Game 11: Game 7 winner Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 (31-4) vs. Game 8 winner, Bryant, Ark., Post 298 (45-9), 35 minutes following conclusion of Game 11.