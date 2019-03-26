LIVINGSTON — Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell got exactly what she asked for.
The defending Class 2A champion Tigers scored seven first-inning runs in a 14-3 five-inning victory over District 10-2A rival St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday at Johnny Sartwell Memorial Park.
“One thing we’ve had a tendency to do is let teams hang around a little too long,” Decell said. “I challenged them to get ahead early and they did that. Overall, I’m pleased.”
It was the fourth win in a row for Doyle (18-3, 4-0). The game also showed what a difference a year has made for the rivals. STA (3-18, 2-2), the Division III select runner-up last season, took the field without a top pitcher who is sidelined by injury.
First-year STA coach Carlie Whittington had two pitchers warm up prior to the game and used both Morgan Gras and Caitlyn Mullins. By contrast, Doyle’s Chloe Welda pitched all five innings to get the win, scattering seven hits.
The Tigers quickly adapted to the speed of Gras’ pitches in the bottom of the first inning, pounding out five hits to score their seven go-ahead runs.
Left-fielder Kaitlyn Savant led the hit early hit parade with two first-inning singles as Doyle sent 12 batters to the plate. Savant’s second hit of the inning brought in two runs.
“I approached both at-bats the same. I was looking to hit the ball hard,” Savant said. “I think we all did the same thing. Winning the championship last year has given us a lot more confidence in all kinds of games. We believe we can execute.”
Designated player Marley Olivier had a two-RBI double in the first inning. Third baseman Elise Jones also had an early RBI hit. Catcher Madison Diaville finished 2-for-3 and added three RBIs for the Tigers. Diaville’s two-RBI hit in the bottom of the fourth concluded the scoring for Doyle.
There were positive points for the Falcons, too. Whittington liked the aggressiveness of her team at the plate. Gras was 2-for-3 with two doubles, including a two-RBI double to center in the top of the fifth.
“The first time we played them it was 15-0, so this was a better effort,” Whittington said. “The two (pitchers) did everything I asked them to. We’re a very young team and the thing we need to do is keep improving.”