CENTRAL — Softball is not known as a game of inches, but that’s what it became in Natchitoches Central's 2-1 win over Central in the regional round of the LHSAA tournament Thursday night.
The close calls started in the top of the fourth inning, when Abby Bevill slapped a line drive down the right-field line. Natchitoches Central coach Ronnie Abels sent pinch runner Jazz Booker home from first before she narrowly lost the play at the plate. Bevill, who attempted to advance on the throw home, was gunned down at third to complete the double play.
For Abels, the play could’ve easily landed in favor of Natchitoches Central (22-8).
“On that play at the plate, I just told my kids, ‘I lost that game; you bailed me out,’ ” Abels said. “I saw that ball coming in, and they cut it off early. I knew when they cut it off early we were in trouble. I knew then I had shot us out of this one.”
That’s not where the close calls ended for Natchitoches Central, though.
In the top of the seventh, with just one out and runners on first and second, pitcher Maddie Robinson lined a ball into the left-field wall that landed less than a foot from fair territory. It would’ve certainly scored the game-winning run from second.
When Robinson reached first after being hit by a pitch, Morgan Dawson narrowly missed a bloop single down the third-base line after her pop-up landed barely in foul territory. A few pitches later, Dawson laced a grounder up the first baseline to score the game-winning run for the Chiefs’ first regional-round win since 2006.
Wildcats pitcher Cailyn Heil narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam when she struck out Chiefs center fielder Alannah Bynog to end the second inning. Natchitoches Central pitcher Maddie Robinson found easier sledding in the early frames, notching five strikeouts while giving up a lone single and a walk through the first two innings.
Trouble struck in the top of the third, when Robinson sent a flyball to the warning track in left-center which scored Kat Stokes from third.
Central answered in the bottom of the inning after left fielder Maddie Edwards reached second on a pair of errors before scoring on a sac grounder by Autumn Vessier.
Heil and Robinson combined to notch more than 20 strikeouts between the two in what was largely a pitcher’s duel aside from the shining moments of offense. Central coach Michelle Efferson said Heil — who missed the majority of her freshman season because of COVID-19 — stepped up her game despite the loss.
“She pitched two games in her freshman year,” Efferson said. “This has been a real process for her growing into a 5A pitcher. That’s what’s gotten us to where we are, because she’s continually grown as time’s gone on.”