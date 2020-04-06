Many businesses and public bodies have pared down workloads and meeting times, including the LHSAA.
The LHSAA’s annual spring executive committee meeting was originally scheduled to stretch over two days this week but now is combined into a one-day conference call that begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
LHSAA executive director said Eddie Bonine said the meeting will cover a broad range of topics, including the most recent information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic and school closures.
Bonine said each assistant executive director will give reports on their winter sports, including events that were not completed after the pandemic shut down schools in Louisiana in mid-March. The assistants also will report on potential contingency plans to host spring events if mandates are lifted and students are allowed to return to school.
Discussions about when the latest possible return date to play for 2020 spring sports and potential impact on fall sports also are planned, according to Bonine.
Bonine said some regularly scheduled items, including appeals of athlete eligibility and school sanctions, are being rescheduled until the next executive committee meeting because schools are not in session. The process for proposals to host LHSAA events that go up for bid after the 2019-20 sports year also is being extended.