BR.staugzachary.100320 HS 1190.JPG
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) is stopped by St. Augustine's Byron Turner, Jr. (2) as the Broncos host the Purple Knights, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Zachary High School in Zachary, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Thursday

Baton Rouge area

Albany 55, Springfield 25

Ascension Catholic 35, Slaughter Charter 6

Ascension Christian 35, Houma Christian 18

Central 59, Belaire 6

Donaldsonville 56, Broadmoor 6

Episcopal 41, Country Day 7

Grand Lake 53, St. John 27

Lutcher 54, Douglass 26

Northeast 42, Tara 24

Southern Lab 15, McKinley 0

Statewide

Beau Chene 50, Pine Prairie 6

Byrd 35, Calvary Baptist 27

Madison Parish 42, Lincoln Prep 7

New Iberia 27, Westgate 25

Newman 41, East Jefferson 0

St. Frederick 38, Beekman Charter 6

St. Louis Catholic, 10 Kinder 7

Tioga 43, Buckeye 0

Friday

New Orleans area

Booker T. Washington 41, McMain 10

Brother Martin 48, Ponchatoula 28

De La Salle 38, Catholic-New Iberia 10

Dutchtown 35, Covington 21

E.D. White 25, Assumption 0

Hahnville 49, Higgins 0

Haynes Academy 52, Ben Franklin 0

Holy Cross 56, Chalmette 7

Jesuit 45, Helen Cox 6

John Curtis 28, Landry-Walker 0

John Ehret 11, G.W. Carver 6

McDonogh (35) 14, Thibodaux 13

Northlake Christian 49, Cohen 0

Northshore 31, Lakeshore 28

Pearl River 27, Pine 22

Rummel 41, Hammond 0

South Lafourche 38, Central Lafourche 10

South Plaquemines 47, Grace King 0

St. Charles 17, Slidell 0

St. Martin (Miss.) 21, Salmen 9

St. Martin’s 37, Fisher 6

St. Paul’s 22, Destrehan 14

Thomas Jefferson 21, Pope John Paul 14

Walker 56, Fontainebleau 21

West St. John 44, Lusher 0

Zachary 41, St. Augustine 32

Baton Rouge area

Amite 39, Capitol 0

Brusly 38, St. Michael 10

Catholic 27, University 7

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 49, Central Private 21

East Ascension 21, Northwest 0

East Iberville 38, Varnado 20

Glen Oaks 34, Thrive Academy 8

Kentwood 39, East Feliciana 22

Livonia 28, Port Allen 22

Madison Prep 39, Istrouma 0

Opelousas Catholic 52, Port Barre 0

Parkview Baptist 27, Dunham 21 (OT)

Scotlandville 13, Captain Shreve 9

St. Amant 35, Denham Springs 13

St. James 55, Riverdale 6

St. Thomas More 56, Plaquemine 17

West Feliciana 32, Live Oak 26

White Castle 41, West St. Mary 6

Statewide

Acadiana 21, Lafayette Christian 0

Alexandria 35, Parkway 12

Avoyelles 36, St. Edmund Catholic 29

Bastrop 40, West Ouachita 37

Bogalusa 26, Franklinton 13

Bolton 54, Northwood-Lena 0

Carencro 16, West Monroe 0

Cecilia 54, Crowley 13

Cedar Creek 47, Arcadia 6

Church Point 12, Kaplan 0

Delcambre 25, Centerville 6

Erath 55, Morgan City 6

Eunice 74, Ville Platte 0

General Trass 36, Evangel Christian 25

Haughton 51, Woodlawn-Shrev. 26

Haynesville 35, West Sabine (Texas) 29

Huntington 27, Benton 26

Iota 35, Lake Arthur 21

Iowa 27, DeQuincy 6

Jeanerette 26, Gueydan 0

Jennings 29, DeRidder 20

Jewel Sumner 21, St. Helena 18

Jonesboro-Hodge 37, Delta Charter 8

LaSalle 32, Ringgold 0

Lake Charles College Prep 33, Natchitoches Central 13

Lakeview 39, Montgomery 16

Logansport 40, Bossier 20

Loreauville 41, Central Catholic 28

Loyola Prep 45, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Many 28, North DeSoto 21

Menard 19, Homer 7

Minden 18, North Webster 0

Notre Dame 41, Comeaux 7

Neville 29, Leesville 7

North Caddo 36, St. Mary’s 3

Northwood-Shreveport 60, Southwood 0

Oakdale 26, Oberlin 21

Ouachita Christian 49, Jena 28

Pickering 28, Merryville 13

Pineville 25, Marksville 11

Plain Dealing 38, Tensas 0

Rayne 19, Welsh 6

Red River 35, Mansfield 14

Rosepine 43, East Beauregard 6

Ruston 48, Airline 14

Sacred Heart 28, Basile 0

South Beauregard 27, Bunkie 21

Southside 35, Franklin Academy 0

St. Louis 10, Kinder 7

St. Martinville 26, Breaux Bridge 14

Union Parish 56, Rayville 12

Vandebilt Catholic 49, Berwick 7

Vermilion Catholic 40, Abbeville 21

Vinton 6, Vidor (Texas) 0

 

