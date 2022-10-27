PARKVIEW BAPTIST
AT PORT ALLEN
7 p.m.
Key game for the PBS Eagles (7-1, 3-1) ahead of next week’s District 6-3A finale vs. University. Port Allen (4-4, 2-2) has won two straight and has the speed and skill to make a statement of its own while also looking to shore up a Division III nonselect playoff berth.
SCOTLANDVILLE
VS. CATHOLIC
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
The Bears know better than to look ahead to a Week 10 Thursday showdown with Zachary. It is a notable QB matchup. However, the biggest battle may happen up front with linemen like the Hornets’ Jamall Franklin and the Bears’ Josh Johnson determining which team garners an advantage.
WHITE CASTLE
VS. ASCENSION CATHOLIC
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
This one should decide District 8-1A title and also will be a study of opposites. A year ago, both were pass oriented. ACHS still is … senior QB Bryce Leonard’s 1,594 yards and 22 touchdowns. WCHS now runs the triple option with sophomore QB Shadrack Allen, who has 805 rushing yards.