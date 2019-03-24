Two days of high school bowling playoffs get under way at 10:30 a.m. Monday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner with the top half of the 32-team Boys/Coed division.
The bottom half of the bracket will bowl Tuesday, also beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette.
Each site will produce two teams that will advance to the state semifinals and potential championship match April 4 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
It is part of a new playoff system that the LHSAA has put together using power rankings for seedings that have produced an NCAA basketball-type bracket and a one division/no split playoff competition.
Teams that advance to the semifinals at both sites will have to bowl three matches with the other rounds set for 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. That sets up the possibility of pressure shots that have to be made in the sixth or ninth game and the adjustment bowlers will have to make as the lanes transition with increased activity.
Trying to get his No. 1 seed and undefeated Central team through those three potential matches Monday will be coach Phil Godley. He opens against 7-5 South Lafourche, the No. 32 seed, and could face a matchup with No. 16 Catholic of Baton Rouge in the second match.
Catholic’s Phillip O’Neill has the highest qualifying average in the state at 229. Catholic opens against No. 17 Barbe.
Central’s top average bowler is Colin Duke at 197 with Michael Williston at 192.
“We came into the season as a big unknown and not sure how we’d stack up against some generally strong local teams,” said Godley, who admitted his team had to go through a rebuilding phase last year. “But we’ve been solid all season. We’re young and state playoffs are a completely different environment, but I’m confident we’ll bring our best on Monday.”
Central was last in among the final four teams in 2015, finishing as runner-up to Brother Martin.
Other first-round matchups have No. 9 Teurlings Catholic vs. No. 24 Lee Magnet; No. 8 Airline vs. Holy Cross; No. 5 St. Paul’s vs. No. 28 Baton Rouge; No. 12 Haughton vs. No. 21 Rummel; No. 12 Shaw vs. 20 Madison Prep; and, No. 4 Dutchtown vs. No. 29 Captain Shreve.
Dutchtown’s only loss was to Central and is paced by Chase Conard with a 199 average.
Two other undefeated teams, No. 2 Brother Martin and No. 3 Central Lafourche, will highlight play in Lafayette on Tuesday. Brother Martin opens with No. 31 Berwick, while Central Lafourche will face No. 30 Vandebilt Catholic.
In the Lafayette part of the bracket, No. 11 Lafayette and No. 27 Acadiana will have the home crowd advantage in lanes their bowlers should be familiar with, while Rummel, Shaw and Holy Cross will have the home crowd and probably bowlers who have bowled leagues/tournaments that may help them along the way in the Kenner part of the bracket.