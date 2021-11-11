And again?
District rivals sometimes meet in the playoffs, but few have the history Denham Springs and Central have in their 74-year-old series. It is the first time the two teams have played a regular-season/playoff game. Central beat DSHS 34-7 in District 4-5A play.
Streaks alive
Defending Class 3A champion Madison Prep won its first LHSAA football title last fall. The No. 8-seeded Chargers (9-1) host No. 25 Kaplan (4-6) at Memorial Stadium, seeking a sixth straight playoff win and a first-round victory for the fifth straight year.
What’s in a record?
With three Class 5A titles since 2015, top-seeded Zachary has established itself as a statewide power. Though the Broncos’ most recent title came in 2018, their overall playoff record continues to rank among the best. ZHS has 23-3 mark in the playoffs since 2015.
By the numbers
Scotlandville QB C’Zavian Teasett and his team have a bye this week. The BR area’s No. 2 passer and top rusher do play. Southern Lab’s Angelo Izzard has 2,345 passing yards and 19 TDs, while Liberty’s Kaleb Jackson has 1,581 rushing yards and 23 TDs.