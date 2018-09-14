No. 10 Metairie Park Country Day scored 41 points in the second half, including 28 in the fourth quarter, to overpower Episcopal 48-21 Friday night at EHS.
Junior quarterback Justin Ibieta is a 6-foot-4 force on the football field for the 3-0 Cajuns. Ibieta tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another. He has 11 TD passes on the year.
Ibieta had scoring tosses of 30, 8 and 7 yards to junior Tyler Williams and a 40-yard toss to Christian Becnel. Williams had four catches for 51 yards and also had an interception.
Episcopal (1-2) completed just three passes in 12 attempts with three interceptions. The Knights got their running game going at times. Senior Austin Jemison rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries and Brandon Garrido ran 16 times for 55 yards and one score.
Ibieta ran 11 times for 124 yards. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards. Nickey Corchianai had a game-high 169 yards rushing on 17 carries.
“We started off slow,” Country Day coach Joe Chango said. “In the second half we were able to move the ball and put points on the board. We only have 32 guys on the roster and some play both ways. We work hard on our conditioning. Tyler Williams is a heck of a player for us.”
Country Day failed to pick up a first down on its first two series. The Cajuns drove 80 yards in seven plays. Ibieta had two runs for 31 yards and capped the drive by tossing a 30-yard TD pass to Williams with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter.
Episcopal senior Andrew Gould tied the game at 7-7 on the ensuing kickoff. He raced untouched 90 yards.
Both teams had one turnover in the first half. Episcopal quarterback Cruz Crawford was intercepted in the first series by Corchiani. Episcopal senior Ethan Massengale recovered a fumble in the second quarter.
Corchiani gave the Cajuns the lead for good at 14-7 with his 41-yard with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter. Country Day then kicked an onsides kick and kicker Andrew Lopez recovered. Country Day drove 46 yards in four plays. Williams caught a 33-yard pass from Ibieta to start the drive and finished it with his 8-yard score. Country Day failed on a two-point conversion try and led 20-7. Country Day’s next drive was just one play as Ibieta ran 50 yards up the middle with 10:46 left in the fourth quarter for a 27-7 lead.
Episcopal backup quarterback Dylan Mehrotra tossed a 58-yard pass to Garrido to set up a 2-yard score by Grant Coffman to cut the deficit to 27-14.
Country Day drove 53 yards in five plays with Becnel making his 40-yard reception in traffic. Two plays later Mehrotra tossed an interception that Becnel returned 30 yards to the EHS 1. Ross Talbot scored on a 1-yard run to put the Cajuns up 42-14.