A year ago, Southern Lab lost on a buzzer beater in its first game at the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball tournament.
The chance to do better this time around has been on SLHS coach Jamar McKnight’s mind since then. Now the second-seeded Kittens (10-2) have a very 2020 incentive — the chance to excel days after completing a COVID-19.
“The thing about my team is they get it … they understand what this tournament means,” McKnight said. “The feel of it is a little different because not all of the EBR teams are in it like they used to be.
“We feel blessed to have this opportunity. We were able to get a couple of games under our belt and now we will celebrate Christmas and get a little practice in before we play again.”
The four-day EBR tournament begins with four games Saturday at Scotlandville. Southern Lab draws a first-round bye and meets the Woodlawn-Northeast winner at 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
Zachary is the No. 1 seed, while defending champion Scotlandville is the third seed. In what has become common in 2020, fourth-seeded Liberty was forced to drop out due to a player who tested positive. The Patriots (4-2) come out of quarantine on Dec. 30, according to coach Brandon White.
Baker assumes the No. 4 seed role for the tourney that concludes with a 6:45 p.m. Tuesday title game at Zachary High.
McKnight can relate to the COVID issues other teams have faced. The Kittens came out of quarantine Tuesday and lost their first game to Live Oak at the Walker Christmas Challenge. But SLHS bounced back with a 57-51 win over University on Wednesday.
McKnight is former Zachary player who won an EBR title as a player under coach Sam Barham. He also was an assistant to Tami McClure when the ZHS girls won an EBR title.
The Class 1A Kittens will be the tallest team in the EBR tourney and led are by 6-foot-7 Tyler Ringgold (16.0 points per game) and the Curry brothers, 6-8 Cedric (14.0) and 6-6 Jaren (14.5). Oakley Lewis (6-4) adds 13 points per game.
“This tournament idefinitely will make us better,” McKnight said. “Scotlandville has that program that stands above everyone. Zachary is solid. It is hard to overlook anyone.”
Boys
EBR tournament
Saturday
At Scotlandville
(9) Capitol vs. (8) Tara, 1:30 p.m.
(13) Mentorship Academy vs. (4) Baker, 3 p.m.
(12) Belaire vs. (5) Broadmoor, 4:30 p.m.
(11) Istrouma vs. (6) Glen Oaks, 6:10 p.m.
(10) Northeast vs. (7) Woodlawn, 7:40 p.m.
Sunday
At Zachary
Consolation bracket games, noon and 1:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Capitol-Tara winner vs. (1) Zachary, 3:10 p.m.
Baker-Mentorship winner vs. Broadmoor-Belaire winner, 4:30 p.m.
Istrouma-Glen Oaks winner vs. (3) Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Northeast-Woodlawn winner vs. (2) Southern Lab, 7:40 p.m.
Monday
At Zachary
Consolation games at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
At Zachary
Consolation bracket games at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 6:45 p.m.
49th Episcopal Christmas tournament
At Episcopal
Monday
Pearl River vs. Episcopal, noon
Central vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. University, 3 p.m.
Dunham vs. Walker, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Dunham vs. Pearl River, 10:30 a.m.
Central Private vs. Lusher Charter, noon
Holy Cross vs. Walker, 1:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Central Private, 3 p.m.
University vs. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. St. Charles, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Walker vs. University, 11:30 a.m.
Doyle vs. Pearl River, 1 p.m.
St. Charles vs. Holy Cross, 2:30 p.m.
Lusher Charter vs. Dunham, 4 p.m.
Central Private vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
Saturday
Amite vs. Dutchtown, 2 p.m.
Northside vs. Thibodaux, 3:45 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. St. James, 7:15 p.m.
Monday
David Thibodaux vs. Donaldsonville, 2 p.m.
Helen Cox vs. St. James, 3:45 p.m.
Northside vs. Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. Thibodaux, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Donaldsonville vs. Dutchtown, 2 p.m.
Thibodaux vs. David Thibodaux, 3:45 p.m.
Amite vs. Northside, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. Helen Cox, 7:15 p.m.