University High has not lost a boys district soccer game since Rider Holcomb was a freshman in 2017.
He was not about to let that streak break now.
The two-time reigning state champions secured yet another undefeated district title Friday night with a 2-1 win over rival Parkview Baptist behind Holcomb’s two goals.
“It’s a great feeling,” Holcomb said. “It builds a lot of momentum going into the playoffs. Hopefully we can make it all the way and get another title.”
No. 1 U-High (11-1-3, 3-0 district) took the lead in the 13th minute when Holcomb received a well-timed pass from Christian Fluker on a counter attack. Using his non-dominant left foot, Holcomb swung a shot across his body into the low far post.
No. 5 Parkview (15-1-1, 2-1) responded in the 43rd minute when U-High keeper Ben Maas was called for rolling over the offensive player’s legs from behind inside the box, resulting in Dariyen Naranjo burying the penalty kick to tie the game at 1.
U-High struggled at points to generate chances in the second half until the 58th minute when Holcomb dribbled through the Parkview back line to rip a shot from the top of the box that found its place in the back of the net for the go-ahead score.
“It’s a game of inches,” Parkview coach Roger Charcap said. “A couple inches here or there and the game could be flipped. (U-High) did a great job. They finished two chances.”
U-High girls 1, Parkview Baptist 0: Katie Henry’s mind went blank as she ran up on the kick.
With No. 3 U-High locked in a 0-0 draw against No. 4 Parkview Baptist and shots at a premium, the freshman knew this might be the Cubs’ only chance to gain an edge. The net was open, the goalkeeper was on the ground and only a few yards of turf separated U-High from victory.
In what would stand as the only shot on frame for U-High the entire night, Henry buried the ball in the back of the goal, lifting her team to a 1-0 victory.
“I just saw an opportunity,” Henry said. “It went by so fast I didn’t realize. I just saw it, and it was like instinct.”
With the win U-High (10-1-4, 4–0-1) has now gone 15 years without dropping a game to the Eagles (10-1-4, 3-1). But U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said the past few meetings have been some of the toughest of the series with Parkview refusing to go down without a fight.
Parkview topped the Cubs 3-1 in shots on frame and had a chance to steal a draw in the closing minutes when Anna Kate Smith took a free kick from about 30 yards. But U-High keeper Olivia Schwehm came up with the stop to seal the game.
“I told the girls U-High is not going to let us play our game,” Parkview coach Raphael Nunes said. “They’re going to hope for one ball. If they get that one ball, that’s all they want. Games like that are going to have few chances.”