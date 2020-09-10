Experience can never guarantee a volleyball victory. But it came up aces in more ways than one for Parkview Baptist.
The senior-laden Eagles recorded 19 aces during a 3-0 victory over East Ascension on Thursday night and PBS (2-0) won 25-9, 25-13 and 25-5 in the nondistrict matchup between teams from different divisions.
“We’ve been practicing hard and changing up the lineup to see what will work best for us,” Parkview's Taylor Sharer said. “We have close to the same lineup we had last year and I think that is a huge advantage for us. We have played together so long, which helps with the chemistry of the team.”
The 5-foot-10 Sharer and teammate Madison Cassidy made the most of their swings as outside hitters. Both players finished with 10 kills for the Division IV Eagles. Sharer had four aces, while setter Morgan Lambert led the way with seven aces and 10 assists.
It was a game of contrasts because Parkview’s lineup includes 10 seniors. East Ascension (0-3) entered the season with a lineup of primarily first-year varsity starters. Melinna Carrero led the Spartans with three kills and two assists.
“Our goal this year is to learn because we have some very young kids on the floor,” EAHS coach Jamie Gilmore Simmons said. “It’s going be a process and this won’t be about where we start, it will be about what we learn and how we finish.
“There were some things I thought we did improve on today. They (the Eagles) are an experienced team and they play like it.”
PBS displayed its experience in serve-receive throughout the match. The Eagles pushed the Spartans to the baseline to retrieve long serves multiple times to record aces. And when Division I EAHS got comfortable with that, Parkview would drop a short serve just over the net for a point.
Lambert ended the second set with a pair of aces. Six PBS players recorded aces in the final set. When the Eagles did score via an ace, Sharer and Cassidy were connected on kills down the line or crosscourt. Parkview scored 10 of the first 11 points in the last set.
“East Ascension is young and they are learning,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “What I talked to our girls about was playing our game and being as consistent as possible. Make sure we are talking and communicating. I thought we did that.”