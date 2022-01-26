Kaleb Huggins is a long, burly 6-foot-5 senior power forward for Zachary High School. A ruthless competitor and energetic presence, Huggins’ motto is to “kill confidence.”
So when his reigning Class 5A state championship squad had a date Wednesday night on the road against defending Class 3A state champion Madison Prep, Zachary’s coaching staff gave Huggins the toughest assignment of the night: He was to guard 6-9 Seton Hall commitment Percy Daniels.
Daniels finished with only six points, none after halftime, and Zachary withstood a furious third-quarter rally and a hostile standing-room-only crowd to prevail 64-54.
“I think Kaleb Huggins played his butt off tonight,” Zachary coach Jon McClinton said. “He did exactly what we coached him to do. If I had to pick an MVP of this game today, it would definitely be Kaleb Huggins.”
McClinton said he and his staff were hesitant to send double teams at Daniels because they knew Madison Prep could light them up from distance if shooters were left open on the perimeter. In three days of practice, coaches ran Huggins through drill after drill and sent him to the weight room to prepare for Daniels. They told Huggins to front the post and make sure it’d be tough for Daniels to even catch the ball.
He succeeded, and Zachary had the lead for most of the game. Madison Prep deployed a press in the third quarter, and the pace of the game slowed. An alley-oop, slammed home by Chargers guard Dezmond Perkins, tied the game and brought the crowd to its feet.
Huggins walked to the bench and sat down for a breather. The crowd was dancing and stomping, and the Zachary forward was savoring the moment.
“I really love to play in this environment because you have the opportunity to shut this all down,” Huggins said. “You have the opportunity to kill all the noise.”
As the fourth quarter wound down, Zachary had regained the lead. The Broncos stationed four shooters on the perimeter and left Huggins to patrol the paint. With off-ball screens and cuts, their goal was to get Daniels out of the paint. On this possession, the strategy worked, and Huggins got the ball with a sliver of daylight.
He powered to the rim, finished a dunk through contact and converted the three-point play. Zachary led 56-49, and Huggins finished with 13 points, including two critical buckets down the stretch.
“I think we just grew up tonight, as far as our toughness,” McClinton said. “This is a huge win for us, but there’s still more work to be done.”