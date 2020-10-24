Thursday
Baton Rouge 5A/4A
Livonia 23, Beau Chene 7
Tara 49, Broadmoor 0
Woodlawn-BR 26, Dutchtown 24
Class 3A and below
Ascension Catholic 64, White Castle 22
Brusly 56, Baker 6
Episcopal 50, Capitol 14
Madison Prep 52, Glen Oaks 6
Statewide
Basile 21, Port Barre 12
Belle Chasse 35, Franklinton 7
Bolton 58, Delhi Charter 0
C.E. Byrd 42, Parkway 7
East St. John 43, Helen Cox 19
H.L. Bourgeois 34, Central Lafourche 6
John Curtis 33, Shaw 6
John Ehret 48, Bonnabel 14
Kentwood 42, Independence 14
Lake Charles College Prep 73, Westlake 0
Neville 44, Franklin Parish 7
North Vermilion 35, Crowley 20
Ouachita Christian 50, Cedar Creek 20
Oberlin 28, Grand Lake 14
Plain Dealing 52, Lincoln Prep 14
Woodlawn-Shreve 30, Evangel Christian 20
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic 35, East Ascension 0
Central 30, Denham Springs 22
Scotlandville 54, Walker 15
St. Amant 28, McKinley 0
Tara 49, Broadmoor 0
Zachary 42, Live Oak 0
Istrouma 34, Belaire 0
Plaquemine (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A),
Class 3A and below
Albany 29, Bogalusa 14
Ascension Catholic 64, White Castle 22
Catholic-PC 28, Sacred Heart-VP 22
Central Private 35, Ascension Christian School 7
East Iberville 62, St. John 20
E.D. White 18, Donaldsonville 14
Riverside Academy 41, Southern Lab 26
South Plaquemines 46, Springfield 13
St. James 17, Lutcher 14
University 28, Mentorship Academy 0
Dunham at Northeast, canceled
Slaughter Community Charter 60, Thrive Academy 0
Statewide
Acadiana 24, Ruston 10
Ascension Episcopal 45, Delcambre 7
Assumption 40, South Terrebonne 22
Bastrop 40, Huntington 22
Bunkie 10, Holy Savior Menard 9
Calvary Baptist 42, Clarksville, Ark. 21
Captain Shreve 24, Benton 21
Carencro 28, Teurlings Catholic 10
Cecilia 28, Breaux Bridge 12
Centerville 24, Central Catholic 15
Chalmette 41, West Jefferson 12
Church Point 22, Iota 15
Covington 23, St. Paul’s 7
D’Arbonne Woods 21, River Oaks 6
De La Salle 21, St. Charles Catholic 0
Destrehan 63, Terrebonne 7
East Beauregard 22, Merryville 13
East Jefferson 52, King 6
Ellender 61, Morgan City 0
Eunice 27, Rayne 20, 2OT
General Trass 52, Vidalia 0
Green Oaks 38, Loyola College Prep 24
Hahnville 64, Thibodaux 35
Hannan 35, Lakeshore 21
Haughton 14, Ouachita Parish 7
Haynesville 28, Arcadia 20
Homer 20, North Caddo 18
Jennings 64, St. Louis 28
John F. Kennedy 46, Lusher Charter 0
Kaplan 30, Erath 25
Kenner Discovery def. Ben Franklin, forfeit
Kinder 40, Rosepine 7
Logansport 40, Block 0
Mangham 40, Rayville 6
Mansfield 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 0
Many 47, Lakeview 6
Marksville 35, Grant 23
Minden 34, North DeSoto 27
Montgomery 38, Lena Northwood 20
Notre Dame 41, Welsh 7
Newman 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
North Webster 38, Bossier 20
Northshore 24, Fontainebleau 17
Northside 16, Opelousas 10
Northwest 21, Pine Prairie 0
Northwood-Shreve 41, B.T. Washington 8
Oak Grove 42, Tensas 6
Oakdale 21, DeQuincy 19
Peabody 41, Buckeye 12
Pearl River 16, Northlake Christian 6
Pickering 42, Vinton 30
Ponchatoula 17, Mandeville 14
Pope John Paul 14, Haynes Academy 6
Red River 28, Winnfield 7
Slidell 33, Hammond 14
South Plaquemines 46, Springfield 13
St. Edmund Catholic 35, Natchitoches Central 34
St. Mary’s 23, LaSalle 20
St. Thomas More 54, Westgate 12
Sumner 40, Loranger 0
Tensas Academy 44, Prairie View 14
Tioga 33, Leesville 20
Union Parish 35, Sterlington 14
Vandebilt Catholic 24, South Lafourche 17
Vermilion Catholic 56, Hanson Memorial 8
Ville Platte 18, Mamou 12
West Monroe 18, Alexandria 10
Westminster Christian 46, North Central 12
Saturday
Class 5A/4A
Plaquemine 23, St. Michael 13
Class 3A and below
Parkview Baptist 45, West Feliciana 27
Port Allen 28, East Feliciana 6
St. Helena 24, Pine 0
Statewide
Brother Martin 26, Rummel 23
Higgins 14, Riverdale 8
Jena 8, Caldwell Parish 7
Lafayette 7, New Iberia 0
Lafayette Christian 43, Richwood 0
Patterson 21, Berwick 0
St. Martinville 24, Abbeville 13