Fans shield themselves from occasional raindrops as Lutcher hosts St. James, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lutcher High School in Lutcher, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Thursday

Baton Rouge 5A/4A

Livonia 23, Beau Chene 7

Tara 49, Broadmoor 0

Woodlawn-BR 26, Dutchtown 24

Class 3A and below

Ascension Catholic 64, White Castle 22

Brusly 56, Baker 6

Episcopal 50, Capitol 14

Madison Prep 52, Glen Oaks 6

Statewide

Basile 21, Port Barre 12

Belle Chasse 35, Franklinton 7

Bolton 58, Delhi Charter 0

C.E. Byrd 42, Parkway 7

East St. John 43, Helen Cox 19

H.L. Bourgeois 34, Central Lafourche 6

John Curtis 33, Shaw 6

John Ehret 48, Bonnabel 14

Kentwood 42, Independence 14

Lake Charles College Prep 73, Westlake 0

Neville 44, Franklin Parish 7

North Vermilion 35, Crowley 20

Ouachita Christian 50, Cedar Creek 20

Oberlin 28, Grand Lake 14

Plain Dealing 52, Lincoln Prep 14

Woodlawn-Shreve 30, Evangel Christian 20

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 35, East Ascension 0

Central 30, Denham Springs 22

Scotlandville 54, Walker 15

St. Amant 28, McKinley 0

Zachary 42, Live Oak 0

Istrouma 34, Belaire 0

Plaquemine (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A),

Class 3A and below

Albany 29, Bogalusa 14

Catholic-PC 28, Sacred Heart-VP 22

Central Private 35, Ascension Christian School 7

East Iberville 62, St. John 20

E.D. White 18, Donaldsonville 14

Riverside Academy 41, Southern Lab 26

South Plaquemines 46, Springfield 13

St. James 17, Lutcher 14

University 28, Mentorship Academy 0

Dunham at Northeast, canceled

Slaughter Community Charter 60, Thrive Academy 0

Statewide

Acadiana 24, Ruston 10

Ascension Episcopal 45, Delcambre 7

Assumption 40, South Terrebonne 22

Bastrop 40, Huntington 22

Bunkie 10, Holy Savior Menard 9

Calvary Baptist 42, Clarksville, Ark. 21

Captain Shreve 24, Benton 21

Carencro 28, Teurlings Catholic 10

Cecilia 28, Breaux Bridge 12

Centerville 24, Central Catholic 15

Chalmette 41, West Jefferson 12

Church Point 22, Iota 15

Covington 23, St. Paul’s 7

D’Arbonne Woods 21, River Oaks 6

De La Salle 21, St. Charles Catholic 0

Destrehan 63, Terrebonne 7

East Beauregard 22, Merryville 13

East Jefferson 52, King 6

Ellender 61, Morgan City 0

Eunice 27, Rayne 20, 2OT

General Trass 52, Vidalia 0

Green Oaks 38, Loyola College Prep 24

Hahnville 64, Thibodaux 35

Hannan 35, Lakeshore 21

Haughton 14, Ouachita Parish 7

Haynesville 28, Arcadia 20

Homer 20, North Caddo 18

Jennings 64, St. Louis 28

John F. Kennedy 46, Lusher Charter 0

Kaplan 30, Erath 25

Kenner Discovery def. Ben Franklin, forfeit

Kinder 40, Rosepine 7

Logansport 40, Block 0

Mangham 40, Rayville 6

Mansfield 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 0

Many 47, Lakeview 6

Marksville 35, Grant 23

Minden 34, North DeSoto 27

Montgomery 38, Lena Northwood 20

Notre Dame 41, Welsh 7

Newman 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

North Webster 38, Bossier 20

Northshore 24, Fontainebleau 17

Northside 16, Opelousas 10

Northwest 21, Pine Prairie 0

Northwood-Shreve 41, B.T. Washington 8

Oak Grove 42, Tensas 6

Oakdale 21, DeQuincy 19

Peabody 41, Buckeye 12

Pearl River 16, Northlake Christian 6

Pickering 42, Vinton 30

Ponchatoula 17, Mandeville 14

Pope John Paul 14, Haynes Academy 6

Red River 28, Winnfield 7

Slidell 33, Hammond 14

St. Edmund Catholic 35, Natchitoches Central 34

St. Mary’s 23, LaSalle 20

St. Thomas More 54, Westgate 12

Sumner 40, Loranger 0

Tensas Academy 44, Prairie View 14

Tioga 33, Leesville 20

Union Parish 35, Sterlington 14

Vandebilt Catholic 24, South Lafourche 17

Vermilion Catholic 56, Hanson Memorial 8

Ville Platte 18, Mamou 12

West Monroe 18, Alexandria 10

Westminster Christian 46, North Central 12

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

Plaquemine 23, St. Michael 13

Class 3A and below

Parkview Baptist 45, West Feliciana 27

Port Allen 28, East Feliciana 6

St. Helena 24, Pine 0

Statewide

Brother Martin 26, Rummel 23

Higgins 14, Riverdale 8

Jena 8, Caldwell Parish 7

Lafayette 7, New Iberia 0

Lafayette Christian 43, Richwood 0

Patterson 21, Berwick 0

St. Martinville 24, Abbeville 13

