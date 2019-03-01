Boys basketball
Nonselect
Class 5A
All select and nonselect semifinals part of state tournament at Lake Charles-Burton Coliseum.
Quarterfinals
(1) Thibodaux 67, (9) Natchitoches Central 62
(4) Bonnabel 70, (5) Ponchatoula 57
(3) Walker 66, (6) Landry-Walker 52
(2) Ouachita Parish 52, (7) Dutchtown 47
Semifinals
(1) Thibodaux vs. (4) Bonnabel
(2) Ouachita Parish vs. (3) Walker
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
(1) Bossier 72, (9) Franklin Parish 30
(5) Carencro 70, (20) Livonia 52
(3) Breaux Bridge 67, (6) Westgate 63
(2) Leesville 58, (7) Plaquemine 57
Semifinals
(1) Bossier vs. (5) Carencro
(2) Leesville vs. (3) Breaux Bridge
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
(1) Sophie B. Wright 85, (9) Washington-Marion 50
(4) Madison Prep 57, (5) Abbeville 45
(3) Wossman 68, (6) LC Prep 59
(2) Peabody 101, (26) St. James 46
Semifinals
(1) Sophie B. Wright vs. (4) Madison Prep
(3) Wossman vs. (2) Peabody
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
1) Rayville 107, (8) Welsh 57
(4) Ville Platte at (5) Lakeview
(6) Lake Arthur 59, (19) Amite 43
(7) Port Allen 62, (2) Red River 59
Semifinals
(1) Rayville vs. (4) Ville Platte
(6) Lake Arthur vs. (7) Port Allen
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
(8) KIPP Booker T. Washington 68, (1) White Castle 62
(4) Dehli 60, (5) Lincoln Prep 59
(3) Jonesboro Hodge 71, (11) East Iberville 61
(2) North Central 78, (7) Logansport 38
Semifinals
(4) Dehli vs. (8) KIPP Booker T. Washington
(2) North Central vs. (3) Jones
Class B
Quarterfinals
(1) Zwolle 78, (9) Hathaway 49
(4) Weston 49, (5) Doyline 42
(3) Hicks 75, (6) JS Clark Academy 70
(2) Simsboro 73, (7) Pitkin 64
Semifinals
(1) Zwolle vs. (4) Weston
(2) Simsboro vs. (3) Hicks
Class C
Quarterfinals
(8) Epps at (1) Summerfield
(4) Atlanta 46, (5) Phoenix 41
(3) Pleasant Hill 79, (6) Saline 54
(2) Simpson 66, (7) Singer 49
Semifinals
(1) Summerfield vs. (4) Atlanta
(2) Simsboro vs. (3) Pleasant Hill
Select
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) Scotlandville 72, (8) John Curtis 50
(5) Catholic-BR 58, (4) Jesuit 45
(6) Brother Martin 60, (3) Holy Cross 57, OT
(2) St. Augustine 57, (10) Shaw 44
Semifinals
(1) Scotlandville vs. (5) Catholic-BR
(2) St. Augustine vs. (6) Brother Martin
Division II
Quarterfinals
(1) University Lab 70, (9) Lee 54
(4) St. Thomas More 46, (5) David Thibodaux 44
(3) De La Salle 75, (6) Lusher Charter 64
(10) St. Louis 54, (15) Parkview Baptist 49
Semifinals
(1) University Lab vs. (4) St. Thomas More
(3) De La Salle vs. (10) St. Louis
Division III
Quarterfinals
(1) Dunham 91, (8) Catholic-NI 47
(4) Riverside Academy 67, (5) Menard 51
(3) Episcopal 63, (6) Calvary Baptist 49
(2) Country Day 62, (7) Newman 38
Semifinals
(1) Dunham vs. (4) Riverside Academy
(2) Country Day vs. (3) Episcopal
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(1) Lafayette Christian at (9) Ascension Catholic
(5) St. Mary’s at (4) Opelousas Catholic
(3) Runnels 58, (6) Episcopal ofAcadiana 46
(10) Southern Lab at (2) Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
(6) Vermilion Catholic at (3) Hamilton Christian
Semifinals
(1) Lafayette Christian vs. (4) Opelousas Catholic
(2) Central Catholic vs. (3) Hamilton Christian
Division V
Quarterfinals
(1) Jehovah-Jireh at (9) New Living Word
(5) Family Community at (4) Northside Christian
(6) Episcopal School of Acadiana at (3) Runnels
(2) Crescent City 71, (7) Family Christian 35
(1) Jehovah-Jireh at (9) New Living Word
Semifinals
(1) Jehovah-Jireh vs. (4) Northside Christian
(2) Crescent City vs. (3) Runnels
Boys box scores
Brother Martin 60, Holy Cross 57
Brother Martin 13 12 13 8 14-60
Holy Cross 10 9 16 11 11-57
SCORING: BROTHER MARTIN: T.J. Small 20, Victor Tomlinson 12, Dillon DeLatte 10, Javier Perez 9, Grant DeLord 6, Peter Schnella 3; HOLY CROSS: Kalil Thomas 15, Jeremy Lindsey 15, Tyler Beaver 11, Jason Chan 8, Tyler Kirkwood 4, Aaron Ursin 3, Myles Sanders 2
Country Day 62, Newman 38
Newman 8 12 11 7-38
Country Day 17 15 16 14-62
SCORING: COUNTRY DAY: Kaleb Jenkins 20, Justin Ibieta 15, Ross Talbot 10; NEWMAN: Reagan Lapeyre 14, Javon Ruffin 11.
Dunham 91, Catholic-NI 47
Catholic-New Iberia 13 11 11 12-47
Dunham 28 26 13 24-91
SCORING: CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA: Colby Chitlebien 20, Trey Amos 8, Kaden Burgess 7, Trace Williams 6, KK Rerto 3, Jarrian Willis 2, Tyreese Rideaux 1; DUNHAM: Deshawn Woods 20, Jordan Wright 19, Ty Spurlock 15, Carlos Stewart 12, Sal Wilson 11, Ralph Davenport 7, Jace Augustus 4, Chase Augustus 2
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic-New Iberia 5 (Chitlrbien 4, Rerto); Dunham 5 (Woods 2, Spurlock 2, Davenport)
Episcopal 63, Calvary Baptist 49
Episcopal 12 16 15 20-63
Calvary Baptist 7 13 14 15-49
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: DJ Morgan 18, Brandon Garrido 14, Austin Jemison 12, Dylan Mehrotra 12, Ricky Volland 5, Kaplan McMains 2; CALVARY BAPTIST: D’Marcus Hall 15, Martin McDowell 13, Micah Jernigan 8, Michael Williams 5, Will Bagley 3, Rodney Hill 3, Ben Ponder 2
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 4 (Metrotra 2, Garrido, Morgan); Calvary Baptist: 8 (McDowell 3, Hall 2, Hill, Williams, Bagley)
Records: Episcopal 27-8; Calvary Baptist 17-14
Jehovah-Jireh 95, Living Word 34
Living Word 8 10 11 5-34
Jehovah Jireh 28 26 19 22-95
SCORING: Living Word: T. Buggs 8, J. Gibson 8, J. Mattox 6, A. Bass 4, J. Estar 3, J. Bonner 3, J. Johnson 2; Jehovah- Jireh: J. Ricks 26, T. Jackson 19, J. Davis 14, R. Dominique 13, B. Harton 10, J. Davis 5, J. Cobb 4, A. Williams 4
3-POINT GOALS: Living Word 4 (Buggs 2, Mattox 1, Estar 1); Jehovah Jireh 12 (JP Ricks 6, Dominique 3, Davis 1, Ja. Davis 1, Jackson 1)
Records: Jehovah-Jireh: 35-6, Living Word: 14-18
KIPP BTW 68, White Castle 62
KIPP Booker T Washington 11 14 23 20-68
White Castle 20 9 13 18-62
SCORING: KIPP BOOKER T WASHINGTON: Tyrese Johnson 23, Kyran Ratcliff 18, Shataca Smith 12, Kentrell Harris 8, Mike Johnson 5, Coryell Pierce 2; WHITE CASTLE: Keyon Giroir 25, Unique Young 15, Javier Batiste 9, Darius Pierce 8, Keyonte Daniels 3
3-POINT GOALS: KIPP BOOKER T WASHINGTON 2 (Smith); WHITE CASTLE 3 (Daniels, Batiste, Pierce)
Records: White Castle 25-7
Madison Prep 57, Abbeville 45
Abbeville 12 12 16 5-45
Madison Prep 15 16 12 14-57
SCORING: MADISON PREP: Elijah Tate 15, Marcus Guss 13, Percy Daniels 10, Kavon Shannon 8, Desiel Perkins 4, Jason Perry 4, Jordan Johnson 3; ABBEVILLE: J. Decuir 23, T. Sam 8, W. Burton 7, D. Cambell 5, D. Promise 2
3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 4 (Guss 3, Tate); Abbeville 4 (Dacuir 2, Cambell, Sam)
Walker 66, Landry-Walker 52
Landry-Walker 7 11 11 23-52
Walker 10 19 15 22-66
SCORING: LANDRY-WALKER: Dywan Griffin 15, Tory Cargo 10, Ramon McGrew 7, Jamond Dincent 6, Shaeon Green 5, Jason Joseph 5, Tyrux Crawford 3, Benny Amos 1; WALKER: Brian Thomas 23, Jalen Cook 19, Trent Montgomery 11, Graham Smith 10, Calvin Watson 3
3-POINT GOALS: Landry-Walker 3 (Griffin, Cargo, Joseph); Walker 4 (Smith 2, Thomas, Cook)
Records: Landry-Walker 24-10; Walker 28-9
Scotlandville 72, John Curtis 50
John Curtis 12 14 12 12-50
Scotlandville 18 13 15 26-72
SCORING: JOHN CURTIS: Rashad Holmes 17, Darius Rockett 14, Andrew Stagni 14, Buddy Taylor 3, Collin Guggenheim 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Taireon Joseph 21, Reece Beekman 17, Carvell Teasett 14, Jonathan Worton 13, David Thomas 7.
3-POINT GOALS: John Curtis 4 (Stagni 3, Holmes); Scotlandville 6 (Joseph 3, Teasett 2, Thomas)
Records: John Curtis 14-17; Scotlandville 32-2
Sophie B. Wright 85, Washington-Marion 50
Washington-Marion 13 7 10 20-50
Sophie Wright 20 28 15 22-85
SCORING: Washington-Marion: D. Reado 5, J. Ned 6, J. Barker 9, C. Smith 5, K. Maqrk 2, B. Turpeau 4, J. Flagg 4, J. Moore 13, J. Butler 3; Sophie Wright: D. Burns 27, C. Russell 24, D. Green 12, J. Anthony 3, G. Hammond Jr. 1, R. Vance 2, J. Boston 3, J. Jackson 5, T. Skipper 2, S. Johnson 3, A. Newton 3.
3-POINT GOALS: Washington-Marion 5 (Barker 3, Butler 1, Smith 1); Sophie Wright 9 (Green 2, Burns 1, Russell 1, Anthony 1, Newton 1, Boston 1, Jackson 1, Johnson 1)
Records: Washington-Marion: 18-12, Sophie Wright: 32-3
Baseball
Zachary 7, West Monroe 4
Boys bowling
Denham Springs 25, Zachary 2
High Series: Denham Springs: Cade Fletcher 621; Zachary: Christian Bogan 441
High Game: Denham Springs: Cade Fletcher 223; Zachary: Diamond Johnson 163
University def. Istrouma
High Series: University: Boyd Murrill 277; Istrouma: Brandell Bell 329
High Game: University: Matthew Heinse 106, Boy Murrill 99, Towns Heroman 96; Istrouma: Donovan Joseph 123, Kentrell McCrea 118, Brandell Bell 113
Girls bowling
St. Scholastica 15, Holden 12
High Series: St. Scholastica: Maddy Pye 567; Holden: Hannah Stambaugh 554
High Game: St. Scholastica: Maddy Pyer 195, 183, 189; Holden: Hannah Stambaugh 194, 186, 174
St. Joseph’s 25, McKinley 2
High Series: St. Joseph’s: Emily DeSoto 406; McKinley: Kodi Watson 305
High Game: St. Joseph’s: Emily DeSoto 182, Brennan Cascio 166, Britney Nguyen 128; McKinley: Brianna Rankins 105, Kodie Watson 106
East Ascension def. Istrouma
High Series: East Ascension: Grace Hathcock 493
High Game: East Ascension: Grace Hathcock 198, Megan Rome 191, Shaye Duplesis 179; Istrouma: Ty’Liyah Black 112, Shanya Taylor 111, McKeeler Lannieux 111
Boys golf
At LSU
Par 37
Team scores: 1. Plaquemine 193 (only team score)
Top three: 1. Preston Acosta, St. John 39. 2. Jacob Morgan, Plaqumine 41, 3. (tie) John Merritt Bush, St. John 47, Christian Brown, Plaqumine 47
At Beaver Creek
Team Scores: 1. Denham Springs 179, 2. Parkview Baptist 195, 3. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 211
Medalists: 1. Logan Holmes, Parkview 41; 2. Wes Jacobs, Denham Springs 41, 3. Cameron Fortier, Denham Springs, 45.
At Island Course
Par 36
Team scores: 1. St. John 182. 2. Plaqumine 222.
Top three: 1. (tie) Cade Prejean, Brusly 41 1. Preston Acosta, St. John 41, 2. Collin LeGrange, St. John 44. 3. (tie) John Merritt Bush, St. John 48, Jacob Morgan, Plaquemine 48.
at Coppermill
Par 36
Team scores: Live Oak 200; West Feliciana and Zachary (no team score)
Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 32; 2. Devan Martin, Live Oak, 40; 3. Brogan Gibbon, Zachary, 44