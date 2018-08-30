Classes 5A/4A
Avoyelles at Livonia
7 p.m. at Livonia High
LAST WEEK: Avoyelles beat Bunkie 8-0, tied Marksville 0-0; Livonia beat Port Allen 21-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: AVOYELLES: RB Brody Knott, RB Marquis Alexander, OL/DL Robert Lewis; LIVONIA: QB Kerri Wells, DB Charles Harris, DE Alex Grevias
NOTEWORTHY: Wells is three-year starter who has two 1,000-yard passing seasons for the Wildcats. … Avoyelles’ Knott played QB last season.
Belaire at White Castle
7 p.m. at WCHS
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Broadmoor 12-0; White Castle lost to Berwick 27-24
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: RB Keston Johnson, QB Jamal Brown, DB Tremell Harrell; WHITE CASTLE: WR/S Javier Batiste, RB/LB Tahj Favorite, RB/LB Marcus Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: A rare top class vs. smallest class matchup as the 5A Bengals travel to 1A WCHS Coaches Kevin Jackson of BHS and Aaron Meyer of WCHS are both in the second season.
Denham Springs at Hammond
7 p.m. at Hammond High
LAST WEEK: Denham Springs lost to Dutchtown 22-14; Hammond beat East Jefferson 17-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, LB Brennan LeBlanc, RB Tre Muse; HAMMOND: DB/WR Tyrone Lewis, RB Edward Ratcliff, DB/RB Arthur Ashton.
NOTEWORTHY: LeBlanc was an all-district performer a year ago for DSHS.
Dunham at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
LAST WEEK: Dunham beat Cecilia 26-14; Central beat St. Amant 14-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: OL/DL Chad Falgoust, WR Devin Taylor, LB Conner Brown; CENTRAL; QB Sam Kenerson, LB Drew Lasseigne, DB Anthony Schaefer.
NOTEWORTHY: Dunham coach Neil Weiner was an assistant to Central coach Sid Edwards at Redemptorist and Central. … Dunham is ranked seventh in the LSWA’s 2A preseason poll.
Episcopal vs. St. Michael
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
LAST WEEK: Episcopal lost to Ascension Catholic 20-0; St. Michael lost to Catholic-PC
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: QB Cruz Crawford, RB/LB Brandon Garrido, OL/DL Grant Curry; ST. MICHAEL: QB Cole Garafola, FB/RB Chris Sehring, LB Taylor Marcello
NOTEWORTHY: Game marks the debut of first-year SMHS coach Joey Sanchez. … Episcopal was a Division III quarterfinalist last year.
Kennedy vs. St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
LAST WEEK: John F. Kennedy beat McMain 21-7; St. Amant lost to Central 14-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KENNEDY: QB Leroy Walker; ST. AMANT: RB/WR/DB KJ Franklin, DE Johnny Johnson, OG Beau Gremillion.
NOTEWORTHY: Kennedy, a school closed by Hurricane Katrina, is reborn this year. … It was previously Lake Area New Tech. … SAHS’ Franklin had eight interceptions last year.
Lutcher vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
LAST WEEK: Lutcher lost to Destrehan 24-14; East Ascension beat Woodlawn 20-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: DB Zane McCrary, QB Kolby Bourgeois, RB Rondell Mealey Jr.; EAST ASCENSION: QB Jason Wakefield, WR Shaivonn Robinson, DE Deshon Hall.
NOTEWORTHY: EAHS is ranked fifth in the LSWA’s preseason Class 5A poll. … Bourgeois and Wakefield are pivotal returning starters.
McKinley vs. Scotlandville
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
LAST WEEK: McKinley lost to Madison Prep 13-0; Scotlandville beat East Feliciana 21-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: McKINLEY: LB Gavin Bonilla, SS Jordan Joseph, LB Kentrell Freeman; SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Cameron Armstead, LB Jimyon Profit, DB Nick Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: It is the BR coaching debut of first-year SHS coach Jules Sullen and marks the return of Robert Signater to the MHS sidelines. … Profit returned a fumble for a TD last week.
Plaquemine at East St. John
7 p.m. at ESJHS-Reserve
LAST WEEK: Plaquemine beat Brusly 28-0; East St. John lost to John Ehret 13-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: LB Herman Christophe IV, RB Melvin McClay, DB J’Vonte Powers; EAST ST. JOHN: QB Desmain Crosby, WR Dontae Fleming, DB Howard Joseph.
NOTEWORTHY: Plaquemine is ranked eighth in the LSWA’s preseason 4A poll. … First-year ESJ coach Brandon Brown coached St. Helena to a Class 2A runner-up finish last fall.
Walker at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
LAST WEEK: Walker lost to Catholic 24-7; Dutchtown beat Denham Springs 22-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: DB/ATH BJ Lockhart, RB Dimitri Wright, LB Cade Seymour; DUTCHTOWN: WR Terry Matthews, LB Hayden Willis, FS Jordan Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: Walker’s Jalen Cook scored on an 89-yard pass play a week ago. … Matthews scored on an 80-yard run last week.
Woodlawn at Live Oak
7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson
LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to East Ascension 20-0; Live Oak beat Fontainebleau 14-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: DL/OL Kenneth Augustus, WR Tyrell Smith, DL/OL Jason Jones; LIVE OAK: QB Sal Palmero, DB Eli Johnson, LB Blake Robinson.
NOTEWORTHY: LOHS debuted at No. 7 in the LSWA’s Class 5A preseason poll. … WHS coach Daniel Luquet was an assistant to LOHS’ Brett Beard when he was the Woodlawn coach.
Zachary at Northshore
7 p.m. at NHS-Slidell
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat West Feliciana 27-7; Northshore beat Pearl River 24-3
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: WR Chandler Whitfield, OL Caleb Johnson, DL Caleb Jackson; NORTHSHORE: RB Branyan Bounds, PK Andrew Stein.
NOTEWORTHY: Defending 5A champion ZHS is ranked second in the LSWA’s preseason poll. … Zachary QB Keilon Brown threw three TDs last week.
Local area
Ascension Christian at Springfield
7 p.m. at Springfield High
LAST WEEK: Ascension Christian beat Houma Christian 14-8, lost to St. John 20-6; Springfield beat Sci Academy 13-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: WR/DB Derrick Varnado, WR/DB Tyler Cambre, OG/DE Luke Sylve; SPRINGFIELD: RB/LB John’L Fryson, WR Nick Macaluso, DB Jaden Carter.
NOTEWORTHY: Fryson ran for 67 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ Jamboree win … ACH debuts a number of first-year starters in Week 1.
Baker at Northeast
7 p.m. at NHS-Pride
LAST WEEK: Baker beat Tara 18-6; Northeast beat Glen Oaks 26-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BAKER: LB/TE Camryn King, OL/DL Dillon Cage, FB/DL Tremonte Spears; NORTHEAST: LB Quoshane Kelly, RB Sam Pryer, WR Jascent Scott.
NOTEWORTHY: Scott had 117 yards receiving in the jamboree. … Baker’s Khalil Clifton ran for 108 of his team’s 237 yards rushing last week.
Brusly at Port Allen
7 p.m. at PAHS
LAST WEEK: Brusly lost to Plaquemine 28-0; Port Allen lost to Livonia 21-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: LB Kyle Parker, QB Nick Pennell, OL Deandre Richard; PORT ALLEN: DL/OL Traveon Scott, RB Ed Wilson.
NOTEWORTHY: The Westside rivalry gives both teams a chance to reboot after jamboree losses. … Class 2A Port Allen lost just three seniors.
Donaldsonville at Assumption
7 p.m. at AHS-Napoleonville
LAST WEEK: Donaldsonville lost to West St. John 26-16; Assumption beat St. James 6-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DONALDSONVILLE: ATH Christian “Muppet Baby” Bell, WR Devante Leblanc, WR/DE Terrell Brown; ASSUMPTION: QB Tajh Parker, LB Josh Ratcliff, OL Zane Blanchard.
NOTEWORTHY: Bell was a top rusher for Class 3A DHS last year and will play multiple roles this season. … Class 4A AHS lost to North DeSoto in the playoffs last year.
East Feliciana vs. West Feliciana
7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville
LAST WEEK: East Feliciana lost to Scotlandville 21-6; West Feliciana lost to Zachary 27-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: QB/DB Caleb Anderson, WR/DB Richard Davis, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; WEST FELICIANA: DB/WR Khiry Morrison, OL/DL Taylor Casteel, RB/DB Clayton Howard.
NOTEWORTHY: WFHS is the defending Class 3A LHSAA champion and brings an 11-game winning streak into this rivalry game. … EFHS advanced to the 2A regional playoff round in 2017.
East Iberville at Slaughter Charter
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat The Church Academy 7-0; Slaughter Community Charter lost to Jewel Sumner 6-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, RB Dedrick Wilson, LB Lester Joseph; SLAUGHTER CHARTER: WR/FS DaMarco Goss, OT/DE Bryce Turner, DE Christian Hawkins.
NOTEWORTHY: Slaughter begins its second varsity season. … EIHS is in its second year of coach Ron LeJeune’s second tour of duty at the school.
Madison Prep at Salmen
7 p.m. at Salmen High-Slidell
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat McKinley 13-0; Salmen beat Albany 21-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: RB Roy Davis, DL/FB Donovan Mosby, S Bertrand Carrell; SALMEN: QB Mikell Marco, RB AJ Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Davis returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for TD last week to pace MPA. … The Chargers played three quarterbacks in the jamboree.
Mandeville at University
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium
LAST WEEK: Mandeville beat South Plaquemines 37-0; University beat Parkview Baptist 34-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MANDEVILLE: QB Devon Tott, LB Ben Bonner; UNIVERSITY: RB Mike Hollins, LB Jacob Burke, DB Jordan Clark.
NOTEWORTHY: UHS, the defending Division II champion is the preseason No. 1 in Class 3A … Mandeville’s first-year coach is Hutch Gonzales, the former St. Thomas Aquinas coach.
Mentorship Academy vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
LAST WEEK: Mentorship tied Capitol 8-8; ACHS beat Episcopal 20-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: QB Da’Shun Hugley, RB Donovan McCray, LB Tyrone Dunn; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB/DB Jamar Barber, RB/LB Jai Williams, OL/DL Nick Hilliard.
NOTEWORTHY: ACHS was the Division IV runner-up last fall and returns top rushers Barber and Williams. … It is the Mentorship debut for coach Keith Woods, previously head coach at Capitol and Belaire.
Riverside vs. Southern Lab
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
LAST WEEK: Riverside Academy beat South Lafourche 28-21; Southern Lab lost to Amite 14-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RIVERSIDE: WR Kash Foley, RB Joe Cheneau, DL Wilbert Robertson; SOUTHERN LAB: OL Kardell Thomas, RB Tyrion Davis, DL Tyler Guidry.
NOTEWORTHY: It is the debut for Riverside coach Kevin Dizer. … Davis has rushed for more than 1,000 yards the past two seasons.
St. John at Ridgewood
7 p.m. at Jefferson Playground-Metairie
LAST WEEK: St. John beat Houma Christian 34-0; and Ascension Christian 20-6; Ridgewood did not play
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JOHN: DB Adam Blanchard, WR Justin Rivet, WR Pete Anderson; RIDGEWOOD: n/a.
NOTEWORTHY: The Eagles, who piled up 341 yards in last week’s jamboree, enter the season with a 20-game losing streak.
St. Thomas Aquinas at The Church Academy
7 p.m. at The Church Academy
LAST WEEK: St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Country Day 28-7; Church Academy lost to East Iberville 6-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: STA: WR/DB/LB Adam Hetzinger, WR/DB Devon Wilson, RB/DL Antron Dillon; CHURCH ACADEMY: WR/SS Micheal Kennedy, WR/FS Christian Williams, LB/TE/QB Caleb Kibodi.
NOTEWORTHY: The game is the debut for coaches TCA's Marcus Randall and STA's Randell Legette. … Kibodi is the brother of ex-Christian Life RB Jacob Kibodi of Texas A&M.
Varnado at Albany
7 p.m. at Albany High
LAST WEEK: Varnado lost to Franklinton 30-0; Albany lost to Salmen 21-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: VARNADO: DE Adrian Bickham, LB/TE Zantonio Peters, QB Kim McGowan Jr.; ALBANY: RB/FS Rhett Wolfe, RB/LB Justin Parrish, OL/DL Pierce Ziebarth.
NOTEWORTHY: Another game that features first-year head coaches, Michael Janis of Albany and Varnado’s Anthony Hicks.
West St. John at St. James
7 p.m. at SJHS-St. James
LAST WEEK: West St. John beat Donaldsonville 26-16; St. James lost to Assumption 6-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST ST. JOHN: LB Niko Davis, RB Kylan Duhe; ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, LB Caleb Brown, OL Daniel King.
NOTEWORTHY: Davis and Duhe helped led WSJ to the Class 1A title last season. … Smith moved from WR to QB last year. … Game is dubbed the Railroad Classic.