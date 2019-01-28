Boys
1. Scotlandville (28-1): The Hornets face another key test vs. District 4-5A foe Walker on Tuesday. SHS has been the most consistent among a group of talented teams.
2. Madison Prep (20-7): A win over north Louisiana power Rayville on Saturday is the latest big win for the 3A Chargers, who like Scotlandville, have reloaded again.
3. Dunham (22-4) and Jehovah-Jireh (30-5): Both teams are defending LHSAA champions, like Scotlandville and MPA and have played challenging schedules. Dunham beat Episcopal, while JCA dropped a game to EHS last week, proving just how competitive BR basketball is.
5. Walker (19-9) and Catholic (20-5): There have been some ups and downs for defending 5A champion Walker, but Tuesday’s game at Scotlandville gives the Wildcats another chance to up their stock among the local elite. Catholic has simply gotten better all year long and has won four straight since losing to Walker.
7. Episcopal (21-5): The Knights always seem to find ways to excel and beat teams few people think they can. The loss to Dunham and win over JCA are experiences this team will build on as the playoffs approach.
8. Dutchtown (16-6) and St. Amant (18-8): The Ascension rivals of 5-5A have built solid résumés.
10. Plaquemine (17-10) and University (14-10): The Green Devils lead 6-4A, while U-High has battled through a tough schedule while building toward the playoffs.
On the outside looking in: Belaire, Broadmoor, Brusly, Holden, Lee, Live Oak.
Girls
1. Lee (26-2): The Patriots of Class 4A/Division II continue to dominant and lead this group.
2. Denham Springs (23-3): With 16 wins in a row, DSHS is the team on the biggest roll.
3. Walker (25-4): The Wildcats also have been impressive as excitement builds toward a Feb. 8 showdown with Denham Springs in District 4-5A.
4. East Ascension (16-2): The defending 5A champions are 6-0 in District 5-5A and have seven straight wins over the past month.
5. Doyle (26-3): This Class 2A team is fundamentally sound, plays so well together and should be one of the top playoff-bound teams this area has in a couple of weeks.
6. McKinley (20-12): A coach change, personnel changes and LHSAA playoff ban have not kept this team from finding ways to excel.
7. East Iberville (27-2): The Tigers are the leader of the local 1A pack and it will be interesting to see how far they can go in the postseason.
8. Albany (19-11) and University (14-12): Two tough 3A teams. Albany has a win over 2A Doyle and plays in one of the state’s toughest districts. U-High continues to battle injuries with its small roster and should again be a Division II playoff force.
10, Holden (19-9): The defending Class B champions have 11 straight wins with a revamped lineup.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Glen Oaks, Live Oak, Plaquemine, St. Amant, West Feliciana, Zachary.