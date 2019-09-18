Class 5A/4A

Rushing

32-316, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs

22-255, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 2 TDs

16-215, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

20-200, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 5 TDs

14-188, Josh Parker, Catholic, 2 TDs

21-163, Demetri Williams, Walker, 2 TDs

18-158, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs

Passing

517, Ethan McMasters, Walker, 26-53-1, 4 TDs

468, Jesse Craig, Scotlandville, 23-37-1, 6 TDs

408, Cameron Jones, East Ascension, 20-51-2, 5 TDs

277, Jackson Thomas, Catholic, 18-28-0, 3 TDs

251, Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant, 18-22-0, 2 TDs

178, Brayden Fritsche, Dutchtown, 10-23-1, 1 TD

157, Cole Porrier, St. Amant, 10-19-0, 1 TD

Receiving

21-344, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 3 TDs

12-318, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 4 TDs

8-144, Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 0 TDs

4-134, Jeremiah Harris, Scotlandville, 1 TD

8-116, Austin Bascom, St. Amant, 2 TDs

6-109, Sam Etheridge, Catholic, 1 TDs

3-103, Donald Jones, Scotlandville, 2 TDs

Punting

41.6, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 5-208

40.4, Ethan Bagwell, East Ascension, 7-283

30.2, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 4-121

Scoring

36, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs

36, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 6 TDs

30, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

24, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 4 TDs

24, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs

18, Braelen Morgan, Catholic, 3 TDs

18, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 3 TDs

18, Brian Williams Jr., Walker, 3 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

52-316, Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC, 2 TDs

24-287, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs

24-271, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs

33-241, Derrick Graham, University, 2 TDs

10-215, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 1 TD

19-210, Kolin Billbrew, Episcopal, 3 TDs

24-118, Cobie Lockett. St. John, 0 TDs

4-118, Koiey Milton, Baker, 1 TD

Passing

381, Isaiah Jones, St. John, 24-41-1, 4 TDs

157, Tanner Lawson, 16-28-0, 0 TDs

Receiving

10-246, Josh Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs

14-112. Jacob Schlatre, St. John, 1 TDs

Punting

40.0, Austin Sybrandt, Episcopal, 4-161

30.0, Matthew Lafleur, Ascension Catholic, 5-150

Scoring

40, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

24, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs

20, Kolin Billbrew, Episcopal, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

18, Nick Carriere, Catholic-PC, 3 TDs

18, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs

18, Thomas D’Armond, Episcopal, 3 TDs

