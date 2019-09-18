Class 5A/4A
Rushing
32-316, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs
22-255, Keilon Brown, Zachary, 2 TDs
16-215, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
20-200, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 5 TDs
14-188, Josh Parker, Catholic, 2 TDs
21-163, Demetri Williams, Walker, 2 TDs
18-158, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs
Passing
517, Ethan McMasters, Walker, 26-53-1, 4 TDs
468, Jesse Craig, Scotlandville, 23-37-1, 6 TDs
408, Cameron Jones, East Ascension, 20-51-2, 5 TDs
277, Jackson Thomas, Catholic, 18-28-0, 3 TDs
251, Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant, 18-22-0, 2 TDs
178, Brayden Fritsche, Dutchtown, 10-23-1, 1 TD
157, Cole Porrier, St. Amant, 10-19-0, 1 TD
Receiving
21-344, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 3 TDs
12-318, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 4 TDs
8-144, Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 0 TDs
4-134, Jeremiah Harris, Scotlandville, 1 TD
8-116, Austin Bascom, St. Amant, 2 TDs
6-109, Sam Etheridge, Catholic, 1 TDs
3-103, Donald Jones, Scotlandville, 2 TDs
Punting
41.6, Cohen Parent, Dutchtown, 5-208
40.4, Ethan Bagwell, East Ascension, 7-283
30.2, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 4-121
Scoring
36, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs
36, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 6 TDs
30, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
24, Steven McBride, East Ascension, 4 TDs
24, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs
18, Braelen Morgan, Catholic, 3 TDs
18, Isaiah Rankins, Central, 3 TDs
18, Brian Williams Jr., Walker, 3 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
52-316, Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC, 2 TDs
24-287, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs
24-271, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs
33-241, Derrick Graham, University, 2 TDs
10-215, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 1 TD
19-210, Kolin Billbrew, Episcopal, 3 TDs
24-118, Cobie Lockett. St. John, 0 TDs
4-118, Koiey Milton, Baker, 1 TD
Passing
381, Isaiah Jones, St. John, 24-41-1, 4 TDs
157, Tanner Lawson, 16-28-0, 0 TDs
Receiving
10-246, Josh Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs
14-112. Jacob Schlatre, St. John, 1 TDs
Punting
40.0, Austin Sybrandt, Episcopal, 4-161
30.0, Matthew Lafleur, Ascension Catholic, 5-150
Scoring
40, Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic, 6 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
24, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs
20, Kolin Billbrew, Episcopal, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
18, Nick Carriere, Catholic-PC, 3 TDs
18, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs
18, Thomas D’Armond, Episcopal, 3 TDs