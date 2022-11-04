The path was unconventional, but Denham Springs opened up play at a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium with a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday night.
Denham Springs had waited all season to play an official home game. It got one in the final week of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1) made the most of it by clinching the District 5-5A title.
Walker (6-4, 2-3) struggled with its center snap from the shotgun formation. Sophomore quarterback Troy Sylve was trapped for three safeties, each time when he had to recover a muffed snap in the end zone.
The Yellow Jackets had six sacks, including two by senior lineman Porter Gibson.
Ray McKneely ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His 31-yard scoring burst with 2:27 left put the game out of reach.
How it was won
The game was scoreless midway through the second quarter after Walker held Denham Springs on downs at the Walker 15. On the next play, a high snap sailed into the end zone and Sylve fell on the ball for a safety.
Micah Harrison’s 27-yard return of the ensuing kickoff put Denham Springs in business at the Walker 33. After McKneely picked up 27 yards on the next play, he weaved his way into the end zone from 6 yards out to give the Jackets a 9-0 lead.
Trailing 11-6, Walker had the ball at its own 14 with 2:42 left to play. On first down, another snap into the end zone led to Denham Springs’ third safety. McKneely took a handoff 31 yards up the middle for a touchdown on the first play after the free kick.
Player of the game
Ray McKneely, Denham Springs: McKneely rushed 16 times for 123 yards. Included in that total were runs of 27, 16, 18 and 31 yards.
They said it
Brett Beard, Denham Springs coach: “We were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes. When you get the breaks, you’ve got to make them pay. Offensively, we were good in between the 20s, but we’re not finishing drives. We’re not making kicks, we’re not scoring points, and we’ve got to get that cleaned up.”
Chad Mahaffey, Walker coach: “We’ve had some issues with (the center snap), but nothing like this. That was rough. Obviously, we’ve got to get that fixed. You can’t figure out what you want to do if you can’t get that going."
Notable
• Walker wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas made the most of his chances. He caught four passes for 101 yards and ran the ball four times for 85 yards.