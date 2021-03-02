HAMMOND — All East Iberville needed was poise and one final push to make school history.
The Tigers outscored North Central 11-0 in the final the 3½ minutes to notch a 52-40 victory in a Class 1A semifinal Tuesday at the LHSAA’s girls basketball tournament.
With the win at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center, top-seeded EIHS (24-6) nets its first berth in a title game since the school consolidated in the early 1990s.
“When we came to it (tournament) before we were young and didn’t know what to expect,” Taylor Gordon said. “We’re older now and knew what we had to do.”
“This … it means everything,” Dedreka Wilson said, choked up with emotion. “We just wanted it.”
Gordon made 10 of 19 shots and scored a game-high 22 points, slashing through the defense to score the final eight points after EIHS spread the court.
Wilson had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers, who advance to play Northwood-Lena (21-3) in the 1A final set for 5 p.m. Thursday at SLU. Northwood beat Merryville 46-39 in the other semifinal. EIHS was a semifinalist in 2019.
Defending 1A champion North Central (15-9) got 15 points on five 3-pointers from eighth-grader Bethany Irvine. EIHS double teamed the Hurricanes’ Ya’Jaia Goudeau, limiting her to 12 points — 16 below her average.
“Throughout the season if we got down we would hang our heads. But we were poised and never panicked today,” East Iberville coach Mark Temple said. “We just made the adjustments.
“Credit Destiny Riley and Armani Gordon for the defense on her (Goudeau). I have coached (Goudeau) in AAU since she was in eighth grade and knew what we needed to do.”
East Iberville scored the first eight points. Irvine hit two long 3-pointers and NCHS pulled within two at 16-14 after one period. But the Tigers surged again and led by 10 at halftime.
EIHS led by six after three quarters and then things got interesting. North Central put together an 8-1 run. Goudeau made a jumper in the lane and was fouled. Her free throw cut the Tigers’ lead to one at 41-40 with 3:32 remaining.
Wilson quickly countered with two free throws and a jumper in the lane. Gordon took it from there.
Temple complimented NCHS coach Vanessa Taylor, whom he coached against during a stint at Mamou. Taylor praised both her team and Temple.
“I am very proud of my team,” Taylor said. “I don’t think people realize I have three juniors, and I start an eighth-grader and a ninth-grader.
“Coming off the bench are two seventh-graders and an eighth-grader. Coach Temple is a great guy. Looks like this is their year.”