Hard-nosed defense that forced fourth-quarter turnovers helped East Ascension finish off a 55-45 nondistrict victory over Class 2A power Amite Tuesday night at EAHS.
The Class 5A Spartans (15-8) trailed by two points after three quarters. A switch from a 3-2 zone defense to a fullcourt man-to-man press was truly a game changer.
Five steals and a 10-0 run during the last four minutes of the game provided the margin of victory.
“It’s our identity,” East Ascension head coach Darnell Lee said. “It’s what our kids do, they like to play fast they like to be aggressive on defense.”
Keith Thomas scored a team-high 17 points for EAHS. Jacorey Mitchell had 12. Mississippi State football signee Javae Gilmore had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Amite.
Amite (25-5), currently sixth in the Class 2A power ratings, saw its 14-game winning streak end.
Amite struck quick, scoring seven points in the last minute of the first quarter to take a 14-11 lead. The Warriors pushed the ball down court after each defensive rebound. However, AHS made just 30 percent of its free throws, which was a handicap.
“Free throws along with giving up offensive rebounds and turnovers,” Amite coach Diontae Cannon said. “Those three combined never win [you] games.”
East Ascension had its own scoring barrage in the second quarter and led 25-21 at halftime. Nderius Walker, who went into halftime with 10 points and four steals, also spearheaded the Spartan defense.
Amite’s Simeon Powell had five points in the first quarter before Walker moved over to defend him. Powell did not record a field goal the rest of the game.
“He’s a tough kid and our best defender,” Lee said. “We put him on (Powell) who was having success and neutralized him.”
Both teams changed defenses in the second half. East Ascension switched from man-to-man to a 3-2 zone defense, while Amite moved from a 2-3 zone to a man-to-man defense. The Warriors capitalized.
With 6:58 left in the third quarter, Amite went on an 11-3 run to close out the quarter ahead 32-30.
The Spartans switched defenses back to a man-to-man but instead put on a full-court press. After the first four minutes, East Ascension had scored 15 unanswered points and forced five turnovers.
Mitchell had seven points in the fourth quarter and Thomas added six.
“We had the game plan going in and they did a good job,” Lee said, specifically crediting Thomas in the victory.
Gilmore got the Warriors within seven of the Spartans with two minutes Troy Dunn scored the final basket, a slam dunk, with 10 seconds remaining for EAHS to clinch the 10-point win.