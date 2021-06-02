Cara “Moon” Ursin, a two-time Louisiana Miss Basketball who spent the past four seasons at Baylor before entering the transfer portal this offseason, will rejoin Kim Mulkey at LSU.
Ursin, a Destrehan High grad and two-time New Orleans Advocate All-Metro MVP, announced Wednesday her intent to come home, rejoining the coach who kept Ursin on the bench for much of her first three college seasons, then watched her blossom into one of the Bears’ most important players in 2020-21.
Ursin led Baylor in minutes last season, averaging 31.7 per game, ranked second on the team in assists (3.8), third in points (12.6) and third in rebounds (6.6).