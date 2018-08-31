University High looked like the No. 1 team in the state during a 46-17 season-opening win over Mandeville.
The defending Division II state champions were led by running back Mike Hollins’ three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — in team’s opening game of the season. Hollins, a three-star recruit, finished with 165 total yards of offense on 16 touches.
He took over in the beginning of the third quarter with a run of 31 yards and two touchdown runs of 18 and 43 yards.
Hollins also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from John Gordon McKernan in first the quarter that extended Cubs’ lead to 14-0 on the team’s second drive of the game. McKernan threw a touchdown to Jordan Clark from 18 yards out the drive prior.
McKernan finished 15-of-20 for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Mandeville (0-1).
In the final seconds of the first quarter, McKernan hit Texas A&M commitment Christian Harris on a wide receiver screen that Harris took 45 yards for a touchdown, but a holding penalty brought it back.
After Mandeville’s offense was led by running back Quinn Charles, who finished with 17 carries for 56 yards. The Skippers sputtered deep in their own territory, the long snapper sailed the snap over the punter and through the end zone to give University a 16-0 advantage early in the second.
On the ensuing kickoff, Harris made sure he wasn’t going to be denied the end zone. After muffing the kick and picking it up at the 18, Harris raced to the left sideline and ran through what looked like the entire Skippers’ special team unit for an 82-yard touchdown return.
“I thought we were a little bit more consistent moving the chains,” University High coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Had a shot on a couple of plays we didn’t connect on, but I thought we were doing ok.”
Mandeville responded with a 29-yard field goal by Caden Costa on their next possession, but the Skippers left enough time on the clock for University to drive down the field, and a last-second pass interference call on Mandeville moved the Cubs within Garrett Fleming’s field goal range. Fleming knocked in a 34-yard field goal to send the game into halftime with the score of 25-3.
After Hollins’ second touchdown in the third quarter, Mandeville’s DeVon Tott was sacked by Gideon Cuellar on fourth down.
The Cubs took the ball at midfield and finished it off with a Keilen Ross’ 3-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 46-3.
Mandeville scored their next possession after Tott’s pass to Tyler Fisher for 32 yards set them up at the one-yard line. Zahn Diaz ran it in from there to give the Skippers’ their first touchdown of the game early in the fourth.
Tott added a 6-yard rushing touchdown with under a minute to go to make the final score 46-17.
“It’s definitely a mental hurdle for your guys to get ready to play against somebody like that, and when you do get pushed around a little bit it’s easy to quit,” said Mandeville Josh Buelle, who was disappointed with his team’s overall effort and believed his team is better than the score indicated.