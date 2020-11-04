Statistics submitted by local schools
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
55-648, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
56-572, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs
80-538, Pierce Patterson, Central, 4 TDs
52-486, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
51-437, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 11 TDs
78-395, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 5 TDs
82-375, Darren Nelson, Tara, 4 TDs
50-337, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 7 TDs
55-320, Jonathan Swift, Central, 5 TDs
Passing
1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 60-111-4, 13 TDs
841, C’zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 66-120-2, 12 TDs
823, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 46-80-1, 6 TDs
786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs
703, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 51-118-5
651, Jaylon Lathers, Tara, 41-112-6, 6 TDs
546, Jonathan Swift, Central, 35-75-3, 7 TDs
521, Avery Walker, Livonia, 32-67-0, 4 TDs
452, Brock Magee, Live Oak, 37-81-1, 5 TDs
394, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 43-70-1, 2 TDs
Receiving
23-413, Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 3 TDs
16-334, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs
19-287, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs
8-251, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 3 TDs
10-251, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs
18-247, C.J. Davis, Live Oak, 3 TDs
14-243, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs
14-237, Navell Chopin, East Ascension, 4 TDs
10-238, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 2 TDs
19-226, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
Punting
45.0, Darren Nelson, Tara, 11-196
36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-397
36.5, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 6-219
35.7, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 13-464
34.2, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 11-376
31.2, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 11-343
Scoring
68, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
48, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 8 TDs
44, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt. PAT
42, Darren Nelson, Tara, 6 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
42, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 7 TDs
36, George Hart, Catholic, 6 TDs
30, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs
30, Jonathan Swift, Central, 5 TDs
30, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 5 TDs
25, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 19 PATs, 2 FG
24, Navell Chopin, East Ascension, 4 TDs
24, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs
24, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 4 TDs
24, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 4 TDs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
81-848, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 14 TDs
59-686, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 15 TDs
61-633, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs
63-595, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 13 TDs
74-516, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs
76-515, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 5 TDs
39-466, Chris Boudreaux, East Iberville, 3 TDs
Passing
1,056, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 62-103-3, 9 TDs
1,013, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 77-156-10, 11 TDs
717, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 54-101-4, 8 TDs
715, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 63-84-3, 10 TDs
595, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 27-45-1, 10 TDs
488, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 30-48-1, 4 TDs
416, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 28-49-3, 7 TDs
400, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 16-35-0, 4 TDs
376, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 29-43-1, 8 TDs
Receiving
29-516, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 9 TDs
26-446, Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 4 TDs
35-402, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 6 TDs
33-434, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs
19-405, A. Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 6 TDs
24-341, Shazz Preston, St, James, 4 TDs
8-240, Nick Daigle, St. John, 2 TDs
13-213, Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville, 4 TDs
9-206, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 3 TDs
Punting
42.0 Alec Mahler, St. James, 17-714
38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 5-190
35.5, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 11-391
32.6, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 11-358
31.0, John Bueche, St. John, 7-217
Scoring
102, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 17 TDs
84, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 14 TDs
84, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 14 TDs
78, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 13 TDs
72, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 11 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
68, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
66, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 11 TDs
38, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
36, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 6 TDs
36, Kaden Williams, St. James, 6 TDs
32, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 5 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
30, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 5 TDs