Statistics submitted by local schools

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

55-648, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

56-572, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs

80-538, Pierce Patterson, Central, 4 TDs

52-486, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

51-437, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 11 TDs

78-395, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 5 TDs

82-375, Darren Nelson, Tara, 4 TDs

50-337, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 7 TDs

55-320, Jonathan Swift, Central, 5 TDs

Passing

1,089, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 60-111-4, 13 TDs

841, C’zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 66-120-2, 12 TDs

823, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 46-80-1, 6 TDs

786, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 46-79-4, 9 TDs

703, Troy Dunn, East Ascension, 51-118-5

651, Jaylon Lathers, Tara, 41-112-6, 6 TDs

546, Jonathan Swift, Central, 35-75-3, 7 TDs

521, Avery Walker, Livonia, 32-67-0, 4 TDs

452, Brock Magee, Live Oak, 37-81-1, 5 TDs

394, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 43-70-1, 2 TDs

Receiving

23-413, Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 3 TDs

16-334, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs

19-287, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs

8-251, Kenson Tate, Zachary, 3 TDs

10-251, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs

18-247, C.J. Davis, Live Oak, 3 TDs

14-243, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs

14-237, Navell Chopin, East Ascension, 4 TDs

10-238, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 2 TDs

19-226, Reggie King, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

Punting

45.0, Darren Nelson, Tara, 11-196

36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 11-397

36.5, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 6-219

35.7, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 13-464

34.2, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 11-376

31.2, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 11-343

Scoring

68, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

48, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 8 TDs

44, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt. PAT

42, Darren Nelson, Tara, 6 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

42, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 7 TDs

36, George Hart, Catholic, 6 TDs

30, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs

30, Jonathan Swift, Central, 5 TDs

30, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 5 TDs

25, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 19 PATs, 2 FG

24, Navell Chopin, East Ascension, 4 TDs

24, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs

24, Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 4 TDs

24, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 4 TDs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

81-848, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 14 TDs

59-686, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 15 TDs

61-633, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs

63-595, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 13 TDs

74-516, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 5 TDs

76-515, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 5 TDs

39-466, Chris Boudreaux, East Iberville, 3 TDs

Passing

1,056, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 62-103-3, 9 TDs

1,013, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 77-156-10, 11 TDs

717, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 54-101-4, 8 TDs

715, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 63-84-3, 10 TDs

595, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 27-45-1, 10 TDs

488, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 30-48-1, 4 TDs

416, Treveyon Brown, Donaldsonville, 28-49-3, 7 TDs

400, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 16-35-0, 4 TDs

376, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 29-43-1, 8 TDs

Receiving

29-516, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 9 TDs

26-446, Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 4 TDs

35-402, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 6 TDs

33-434, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 8 TDs

19-405, A. Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 6 TDs

24-341, Shazz Preston, St, James, 4 TDs

8-240, Nick Daigle, St. John, 2 TDs

13-213, Jamarcus Miller, Donaldsonville, 4 TDs

9-206, Peyton Pontif, Episcopal, 3 TDs

Punting

42.0 Alec Mahler, St. James, 17-714

38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 5-190

35.5, Josh Collier, Donaldsonville, 11-391

32.6, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 11-358

31.0, John Bueche, St. John, 7-217

Scoring

102, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 17 TDs

84, Ra’Saun Storks, Lutcher, 14 TDs

84, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 14 TDs

78, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 13 TDs

72, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 11 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

68, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

66, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 11 TDs

38, Rae’land Johnson, Donaldsonville, 6 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

36, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 6 TDs

36, Kaden Williams, St. James, 6 TDs

32, Daniel Jupiter, St. James, 5 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

30, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 5 TDs

View comments