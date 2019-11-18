Second-year Capitol High head coach Dorsett Buckles has worked hard to change the school’s football culture. The main goal is to instill a winning belief in his players and around the school.
Buckles got a progress report last Friday and it showed Capitol earning a passing grade with flying colors. Capitol, seeded No. 19 in the LHSAA’s Class 2A playoffs, showed poise as it picked up a 40-35 win at No. 14 DeQuincy.
The playoff win was the first for Capitol (5-6) since 2010, and moves the Lions into the second round to host No. 30 Lakeside. The home playoff contest will be Capitol’s first since 2013, when the Lions lost a first-round game to Homer 34-32.
Lakeside (3-7) won only twice during the regular season, but the Warriors still managed to score 30.1 points per game. Last Friday, the Warriors upset district 1-2A rival North Caddo, the No. 3 seed, 33-28 to advance. North Caddo had defeated Lakeside 34-14 during the regular season.
Kickoff for the Capitol-Lakeside game is 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“We’re definitely excited (after the win),” Capitol coach Dorsett Buckles said. “We hugged each other after the win, but the kids said, ‘Hey coach, we’re going to be back at practice on Monday ready to go.’ That’s the mindset you want.”
That mindset allowed Capitol to survive a brutal schedule in district 8-2A, where the Lions went 1-4. Including Capitol, five of the districts teams earned playoff spots and all five are still alive.
Sixth-seeded Episcopal in Division III, and No. 15 East Feliciana and No. 16 Port Allen in Class 2A each won games against lower seeded teams. With No. 5 Dunham of Division III receiving a bye last week, Capitol’s victory over DeQuincy was the only upset win of the bunch.
And it took some last minute magic for the Lions to pull it off.
Trailing with less than a minute to play, quarterback Colby Tucker connected with Jacoby Bellazar for the go-ahead score, a 45-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left to play. The Lions recovered a squib kickoff, and kneeled once to run the clock out on their 40-35 win.
Tucker finished with 240 yards passing and 145 yards rushing. Bellazar, who has scored a total of 22 touchdowns this season while playing offense, defense and special teams, had 137 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Buckles knew his team was ready to play when he talked to them before the game.
“I told the seniors before the game, ‘Its either win or go home.’ The guys really stepped up,” Buckles said. “I saw it in their eyes. They didn’t look like they were ready to go home, and the coaches weren’t either. The kids fought so hard and they came out victorious.”
To come out on the winning side again, Capitol will have to contain Lakeside’s spread offense. Buckles noted that Lakeside has talented skill players with quarterback Jordan Preuett, running back Jocquez Lott and wide receiver Trey Sanders.
With both teams having multiple offensive weapons, the game may be decided by one of the defenses stepping up.