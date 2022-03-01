Warren Young Jr. knew it as soon as he launched a couple of shots in the pre-game walk through
“In walk through, I was hitting. I wasn’t missing any shots,” Young said. “So, I knew tonight I was going to be feeling it. And when I got the shots, I knew I was not going to miss.”
The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored a game-high 30 points, leading seventh-seeded Walker to a 66-56 victory over West Monroe in Class 5A regional-round playoff action at WHS Tuesday night.
Young made four 3-pointers and 12 of 14 from the free throw line to help the Wildcats (25-8) advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. Walker travels to play No. 15 East St. John, a 74-64 winner over No. 2 Alexandria.
Kedric Brown and Donald Butler added 14 points each. West Monroe (19-10), the No. 10 seed, got 15 points each from Jadais Richard and Shunderrius Glass.
“I’ve said this for the past two years, when Warren is playing well, we are all usually playing well,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “He scored when he needed to and found the open man to pass the ball to. He played a great game.”
The lead changed hands seven times in the first quarter. A breakway dunk by JaCory Thomas with 7.4 seconds remaining sent Walker into the second quarter with a 16-15 lead.
Young hit two of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Wildcats separated themselves from the Rebels. His first 3-pointer made it 27-19 at the 5:35 mark. Young’s 3-pointer from the wing put the Wildcats ahead 33-21 with 3:58 to go.
Walker led 35-26 at halftime but the Wildcats were not on easy street. The Rebels scored 17 of first 25 points in the third quarter. A layup by Gasca cut the WHS lead to five, at 43-38, with 4:58 remaining.
Young fired back with a jumper from the top of the key and two free throws that gave Walker a 49-40 lead after three quarters.
Brown, Butler and Young each scored a basket to open the fourth quarter to help WHS build a 12-point lead. West Monroe got no closer than eight after that.
“He (Young) decided to shoot it well tonight,” WMHS coach Kyle Hill said. “When we saw him on film he shot mostly from midrange. Tonight he was hot from three. That was a big difference.”