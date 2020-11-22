ACA.divisionIIIFinal23.120719
Lafayette Christian players celebrate with the trophy after defeating St. Charles 41-21 during the LHSAA Division III High School Football State Championship at Cajun Field Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 in Lafayette, La.

The high school football playoffs are here. 

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff pairings for select and non-select schools Sunday morning ahead of the first round of games starting on Thursday.

If you missed the Prep Pairing Show, you can view a list of the playoff pairings here. The brackets for each class and division are below: 

CLASS 5A

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket 5A

CLASS 4A

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket 4A

CLASS 3A

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket 3A

CLASS 2A

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket 2A

CLASS 1A

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket 1A

DIV. I

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket DI

DIV. II

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket DII

DIV. III

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket DIII

DIV. IV

Download PDF LHSAA 2020 Football Bracket DIV
