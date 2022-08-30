Another first for Zachary High football. And once again, it involves being first.
The defending champion Broncos grabbed the No. 1 preseason Class 5A ranking from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
“No … we haven’t been ranked No. 1 before the season,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “It’s pretty humbling as far as the program is concerned to get that kind of publicity at the start of the season.
“At the same time, it is based on prior success and players we have coming back. It’s like I’ve told these guys time and time again this particular team has not accomplished anything yet.”
Brewerton’s points are spot on. Preseason rankings are a barometer that increases the pressure on top teams like Zachary and its new District 4-5A rival, No. 2 Catholic High. The Broncos host East Ascension on Friday night.
Ditto that for others, including No. 2 University High in Class 3A and No. 3 Southern Lab in 1A and No. 5 Madison Prep, also of Class 3A.
I know, I know … round up the usual contenders, right? Preseason polls read like a Who’s Who of successful programs from across the state for a reason. It is a starting point that provides motivation for some and consternation for others.
Over the next few weeks, we will find out which top teams and players handle the pressure and what lesser known teams are poised to have a breakout season.
Yes, I am that person who always says there is more to high school sports than wins and losses. Discipline, life lessons and the joy of achieving a hard-fought goal mean so much.
Wins and losses are part of the process that begins this week. Let the games begin.
Hornets to Shreveport
Scotlandville makes the trek to Shreveport for the Battle on the Border showcase at Independence Stadium.
The Hornets play Oklahoma-based McAlester High at 11 a.m. Saturday. McAlester opened its season with a 34-24 win over Broken Bow on Friday. The Buffaloes are ranked No. 4 among Division 5A schools and 12th in the Tulsa area.
Saskatchewan signs Lewis
Former UL and Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis was signed by the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the CFL on Monday.
Lewis was an all-state player at Scotlandville and played five seasons at UL, where he passed for 9,203 yards and 74 touchdowns. He went to the Seattle Seahawks camp as an undrafted free agent.
Going another distance
Oddly enough, Scotlandville does not have the longest road trip this week. Our Lady of Good Counsel travels from Olney, Maryland., to take on Catholic High on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The teams met a year ago at OLGC and the Bears claimed a 38-10 victory.
Commodores host Williamses
Vanderbilt had company celebrating its 63-10 road victory over Hawaii on Saturday. The family of the late Jimmy Williams, the Episcopal and Vandy star, made the the trip as guests of the Commodores.
Williams’ wife, Chandra, posted photos and videos from the trip, including one of their son Ace sharing a post-game interview spotlight. Williams died last month after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Red Stick Bowl coaches
Woodlawn head coach Marcus Randall (Eagles) and Donaldsonville assistant coach Peter Villia (Patriots) for Red Stick Bowl XIX, the local all-star game for area football seniors.
The game is set for Dec. 17 at Zachary. Player nominations from East Baton Rouge and metro area schools will be accepted from weeks 8-10 of the regular season. Coaches meet Nov. 21 at Woodlawn to select the teams.
Rankings, etc.
St. Joseph’s Academy and The Dunham School claimed spots in the preseason top 10 for all volleyball divisions selected by Varsity Sports Now and the Digs Volleyball Network.
St. Thomas More is No. 1, followed by Dominican and SJA in the VSN poll. Dunham is No.8. Dominican is the top team in the Digs poll, followed by STM and SJA, while Dunham is No. 7.
• Lutcher pitcher/shortstop Marshall Louque is the top player listed in the Prep Baseball Report Louisiana Class of 2025 rankings. Two shortstops, Dunham’s Joshua Lim (eighth) and Brock Davis of Live Oak (ninth), also made the top 10.