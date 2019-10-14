Monday was the first day of practice for LHSAA basketball teams in Class 5A to 1A. It also was decision day for Lee High girls basketball player Diamond Hunter, who announce her commitment to Sam Houston.
Hunter, who helped the Patriots win the Division II title last spring, made her announcement during a small ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium.
“Sam Houston just felt like I was at home more,” Hunter said. “The coaches remind me more of coach (Valencia) Wilson (Lee coach), so I am used to that. After the visits, I thought Sam Houston was more my style and fits my game.”
Southern University and Prairie View were the other finalists for the 5-foot-7 Hunter, who had 15 scholarship offers after helping lead Lee to its first girls basketball title. She averaged 22 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals as a junior.
Another honor for Robinson
There is one more 2019 honor remaining for former LSU and Kansas City Chiefs star Johnny Robinson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the summer.
University High will retire Robinson’s No. 44 during a ceremony set for the school's Nov. 1 homecoming game with West Feliciana. Robinson is a 1956 U-High graduate.
It will mark the second time in as many years that the school has retired the No. 44. It was retired for boys basketball in honor of the late Wayde Sims last season after Sims, an LSU basketball player, was shot an killed while trying to intervene in an altercation.
Hornets are Florida bound
Scotlandville will take its boys basketball squad to the sunshine state to participate in the prestigious City of Palms tournament that begins Dec. 18 in Fort Myers.
Virginia commitment Reece Beekman returns to lead the Hornets, who have won the last three Division I select titles. Beekman was the MVP of the last two title games.
It was D day for Chargers
Day one of basketball practice typically inspires visions of shots sailing toward one or more baskets. That was not the case at Madison Prep, the two-time defending Class 3A champion.
“What we did today was mostly defense,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “We spent time working on defending ball screens and being in the right position.”
Jones is known for having his teams practice as early as 5 a.m. But because Madison Prep was out of school for fall break, the Chargers practiced at 10 a.m. MPA has won a total of five straight titles in three different LHSAA classifications.