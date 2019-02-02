Varsity games typically start around 7 p.m. for boys and between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for girls.

Boys

Monday

South Plaquemines at Lee

Family Christian at Episcopal

Doyle at Runnels

Port Allen at Southern Lab

Tuesday

St. Charles at Donaldsonville

Southern Lab at St. John

St. Amant at Dutchtown

Zachary at Denham Springs

Tara at Lee

Northeast at The Church Academy

Baker at Madison Prep

Catholic at McKinley

Belaire at Walker

Ville Platte at Parkview Baptist

Live Oak at Scotlandville

Lutcher at St. Michael

West Feliciana at Mentorship Academy

East Feliciana at Friendship Capitol

Broadmoor at East Ascension

University at Glen Oaks

Plaquemine at Woodlawn

North Central at Catholic-PC

East Iberville at Ascension Catholic

Wednesday

Jehovah-Jireh at LSD

Southern Lab at Central

Thursday

Mentorship Academy at University

Teurlings Catholic at Family Christian

Springfield at Doyle

St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement

Tournaments

District 6-4A at Lee

Schedule TBA

District 8-2A at Dunham

Schedule TBA

Friday

St. Michael vs. Lee at Smoothie King Center, 1 p.m.

Madison Prep at West Feliciana

Ascension Christian at St. John

Dutchtown at Broadmoor

East Ascension at Catholic

Zachary at Central

Glen Oaks at Brusly

McKinley at St. Amant

Denham Springs at Walker

Lutcher at Parkview Baptist

Beau Chene at Livonia

Kentwood at East Iberville

Tara at Woodlawn

Belaire at Live Oak

Lusher at Donaldsonville

Ascension Catholic at Southern Lab

Tournaments

District 6-4A at Lee

Schedule TBA

District 8-2A at Dunham

Schedule TBA

Saturday

Tournaments

District 6-4A at Lee

Schedule TBA

District 8-2A at Dunham

Schedule TBA

Girls

Monday

Dutchtown at St. Joseph’s Academy

Broadmoor at St. Amant

East Ascension at McKinley

Walker at Belaire

West Feliciana at Mentorship Academy

East Feliciana at Friendship Capitol

Tuesday

Denham Springs at Zachary

Scotlandville at Live Oak

Baker at Madison Prep

Northeast at The Church Academy

Lutcher at St. Michael

University at Glen Oaks

Plaquemine at Woodlawn

North Central at Catholic-PC

East Iberville at Ascension Catholic

St. Charles at Donaldsonville

Southern Lab at St. John

Thursday

False River at Episcopal

St. Amant at East Ascension

McKinley at Dutchtown

St. Joseph’s Academy at Broadmoor

Tournaments

District 6-4A at Lee

Schedule TBA

District 8-2A at Dunham

Schedule TBA

Friday

Central at Zachary

Walker at Denham Springs

Domincan at St. Joseph’s Academy

Live Oak at Belaire

Madison Prep at West Feliciana

Ascension Christian at St. John

Glen Oaks at Brusly

Lutcher at Parkview Baptist

Beau Chene at Livonia

Kentwood at East Iberville

Lusher at Donaldsonville

Ascension Catholic at Southern Lab

Tournaments

District 6-4A at Lee

Schedule TBA

District 8-2A at Dunham

Schedule TBA

Saturday

Tournaments

District 6-4A at Lee

Schedule TBA

District 8-2A at Dunham

Schedule TBA

