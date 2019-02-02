Varsity games typically start around 7 p.m. for boys and between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for girls.
Boys
Monday
South Plaquemines at Lee
Family Christian at Episcopal
Doyle at Runnels
Port Allen at Southern Lab
Tuesday
St. Charles at Donaldsonville
Southern Lab at St. John
St. Amant at Dutchtown
Zachary at Denham Springs
Tara at Lee
Northeast at The Church Academy
Baker at Madison Prep
Catholic at McKinley
Belaire at Walker
Ville Platte at Parkview Baptist
Live Oak at Scotlandville
Lutcher at St. Michael
West Feliciana at Mentorship Academy
East Feliciana at Friendship Capitol
Broadmoor at East Ascension
University at Glen Oaks
Plaquemine at Woodlawn
North Central at Catholic-PC
East Iberville at Ascension Catholic
Wednesday
Jehovah-Jireh at LSD
Southern Lab at Central
Thursday
Mentorship Academy at University
Teurlings Catholic at Family Christian
Springfield at Doyle
St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement
Tournaments
District 6-4A at Lee
Schedule TBA
District 8-2A at Dunham
Schedule TBA
Friday
St. Michael vs. Lee at Smoothie King Center, 1 p.m.
Madison Prep at West Feliciana
Ascension Christian at St. John
Dutchtown at Broadmoor
East Ascension at Catholic
Zachary at Central
Glen Oaks at Brusly
McKinley at St. Amant
Denham Springs at Walker
Lutcher at Parkview Baptist
Beau Chene at Livonia
Kentwood at East Iberville
Tara at Woodlawn
Belaire at Live Oak
Lusher at Donaldsonville
Ascension Catholic at Southern Lab
Tournaments
District 6-4A at Lee
Schedule TBA
District 8-2A at Dunham
Schedule TBA
Saturday
Tournaments
District 6-4A at Lee
Schedule TBA
District 8-2A at Dunham
Schedule TBA
Girls
Monday
Dutchtown at St. Joseph’s Academy
Broadmoor at St. Amant
East Ascension at McKinley
Walker at Belaire
West Feliciana at Mentorship Academy
East Feliciana at Friendship Capitol
Tuesday
Denham Springs at Zachary
Scotlandville at Live Oak
Baker at Madison Prep
Northeast at The Church Academy
Lutcher at St. Michael
University at Glen Oaks
Plaquemine at Woodlawn
North Central at Catholic-PC
East Iberville at Ascension Catholic
St. Charles at Donaldsonville
Southern Lab at St. John
Thursday
False River at Episcopal
St. Amant at East Ascension
McKinley at Dutchtown
St. Joseph’s Academy at Broadmoor
Tournaments
District 6-4A at Lee
Schedule TBA
District 8-2A at Dunham
Schedule TBA
Friday
Central at Zachary
Walker at Denham Springs
Domincan at St. Joseph’s Academy
Live Oak at Belaire
Madison Prep at West Feliciana
Ascension Christian at St. John
Glen Oaks at Brusly
Lutcher at Parkview Baptist
Beau Chene at Livonia
Kentwood at East Iberville
Lusher at Donaldsonville
Ascension Catholic at Southern Lab
Tournaments
District 6-4A at Lee
Schedule TBA
District 8-2A at Dunham
Schedule TBA
Saturday
Tournaments
District 6-4A at Lee
Schedule TBA
District 8-2A at Dunham
Schedule TBA